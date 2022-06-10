Ken Morse: Thoughts for the newest graduates

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the student-athletes, the coaches and especially the parents of Naugatuck and Woodland for allowing me to take part in a very special time in your lives.

This is always a bittersweet time of year for me as I celebrate with the parents of athletes I have been covering since Little League, Little PAL and Pop Warner. For most of you, we will never cross paths again. For some of you, the next time we meet you will have children of your own.

As painful as goodbyes can be, I celebrate with you on the accomplishment of graduating high school and taking that next step into the next phase of your life.

You have spent your formative years in an education system that taught you to read, do research, and take tests in search of the right answer. Many of you will move on to higher education institutions, while others will enter the work force and still others will serve our country in the military.Whatever you decide to do from this point on, realize this. At this juncture in your life it no longer comes down to searching for the right answer. It essentially comes down to making the right choices. In life you will find many choices that will pave your path into the future. The choices you make will have a distinct impact of where you will go and how successful you will be.

Don’t be too quick to jump on the bandwagon or follow the crowd. Pave your own path, relying on whatever lights the fire of your passion. Very few can say they have followed their heart and are doing something with their life that they love. If you are going to steer your ship in any direction I would suggest you direct it in the path of what inspires you.

Doing what you love to do with your life is no doubt the greatest blessing that anyone can obtain, and realize that you can do anything when you set your mind to it. Nothing is impossible. Having faith will serve you well on your journey.

I have had the absolute pleasure to meet some of you graduates through your pursuit of athletic excellence. I will cherish those memories and continue to root for you on every step of your next journey. My hope is that someday I will run into you again and hear all about the achievements that you have made in your life.

Here is some sage advice from someone who has walked in your shoes way back when. Your parents, whom you may have not understood at times with all their rules and regulations as you were growing up, are actually your biggest cheerleaders, and your grandparents are the captains of that team. Listen to what they have to say because out of everyone in your life, they are the ones who love you the most.

Wishing you all much success. May you follow your dreams, may you be led by your inspiration, may you keep the faith and when it comes to making choices, stay off the bandwagon, you have no idea where it is going. Be your own person and if you can be anything in this lifetime, be kind. Blessings to you all.



Your friend,

Ken