High school spring sports postseason awards

The Connecticut High School Coaches Association and the Naugatuck Valley League recognized the following Naugatuck and Woodland athletes for their success during the spring 2023 seasons.



BASEBALL

All-State

Michael Belcher (Woodland)

Darren Gasparri (Woodland)

Ethan Stepputtis (Woodland)

Blake Stone (Naugatuck)

All-NVL

Michael Belcher (Woodland)

Darren Gasparri (Woodland)

Ethan Stepputtis (Woodland)

Blake Stone (Naugatuck)

Andrew Tyszka (Naugatuck)

All-Division

Michael Deitelbaum (Naugatuck)

Anthony Marsala (Woodland)

Alex Teixeira (Naugatuck)

Bill Untiet (Woodland)



SOFTBALL

All-State

Leah Chatfield (Naugatuck)

Lauryn Ramalho (Naugatuck)

Julia Rowley (Woodland)

Samantha Sosnovich (Woodland)

Ella Van Alstyne (Woodland)

All-NVL

Leah Chatfield (Naugatuck)

Lauryn Ramalho (Naugatuck)

Julia Rowley (Woodland)

Samantha Sosnovich (Woodland)

Ella Van Alstyne (Woodland)

All-Division

Aryn Bombery (Naugatuck)

Peyten Filippone (Woodland)

Breanna Thurston (Woodland)



BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK

All-NVL

Brian Babo (Woodland)

Jayden Bartelle (Naugatuck)

Jason Costa (Naugatuck)

Alex Farr (Woodland)

Shayne Hasipi (Naugatuck)

Nick LaChapelle (Woodland)

Brendan Lyles (Naugatuck)

Nathan Messina (Woodland)

Kian Sirowich (Woodland)



GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK

All-New England

Sarah Cooley (Woodland)

Lily Jason (Naugatuck)

Divine Kabongo (Naugatuck)

Lauren Kropo (Naugatuck)

Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)

All-State

Sarah Cooley (Woodland)

Laci Davis (Woodland)

Lily Jason (Naugatuck)

Divine Kabongo (Naugatuck)

Lauren Kropo (Naugatuck)

Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)

All-NVL

Ariana Acevedo (Naugatuck)

Isabella Bianchini (Woodland)

Dani Celotto (Woodland)

Sarah Cooley (Woodland)

Laci Davis (Woodland)

Leticia DoNascimento (Naugatuck)

Lily Jason (Naugatuck)

Divine Kabongo (Naugatuck)

Lauren Kropo (Naugatuck)

Jaesah Perry (Naugatuck)

Jaxx Ramos (Naugatuck)

Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)

Emma Swanson (Woodland)



BOYS TENNIS

All-NVL

Ken Arnold (Woodland)

Nick Bshara (Woodland)

Evan Lin (Woodland)

Kayo Niebrzydowski (Woodland)

Brian O’Connell (Woodland)



GIRLS TENNIS

All-NVL

Bella Mastropietro (Woodland)

Rylie Montini (Woodland)



— Compiled by Kyle Brennan, Citizen’s News