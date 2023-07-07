High school spring sports postseason awards

The Connecticut High School Coaches Association and the Naugatuck Valley League recognized the following Naugatuck and Woodland athletes for their success during the spring 2023 seasons.
BASEBALL
All-State
Michael Belcher (Woodland)
Darren Gasparri (Woodland)
Ethan Stepputtis (Woodland)
Blake Stone (Naugatuck)
All-NVL
Michael Belcher (Woodland)
Darren Gasparri (Woodland)
Ethan Stepputtis (Woodland)
Blake Stone (Naugatuck)
Andrew Tyszka (Naugatuck)
All-Division
Michael Deitelbaum (Naugatuck)
Anthony Marsala (Woodland)
Alex Teixeira (Naugatuck)
Bill Untiet (Woodland)
SOFTBALL
All-State
Leah Chatfield (Naugatuck)
Lauryn Ramalho (Naugatuck)
Julia Rowley (Woodland)
Samantha Sosnovich (Woodland)
Ella Van Alstyne (Woodland)
All-NVL
Leah Chatfield (Naugatuck)
Lauryn Ramalho (Naugatuck)
Julia Rowley (Woodland)
Samantha Sosnovich (Woodland)
Ella Van Alstyne (Woodland)
All-Division
Aryn Bombery (Naugatuck)
Peyten Filippone (Woodland)
Breanna Thurston (Woodland)
BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK
All-NVL
Brian Babo (Woodland)
Jayden Bartelle (Naugatuck)
Jason Costa (Naugatuck)
Alex Farr (Woodland)
Shayne Hasipi (Naugatuck)
Nick LaChapelle (Woodland)
Brendan Lyles (Naugatuck)
Nathan Messina (Woodland)
Kian Sirowich (Woodland)
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK
All-New England
Sarah Cooley (Woodland)
Lily Jason (Naugatuck)
Divine Kabongo (Naugatuck)
Lauren Kropo (Naugatuck)
Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)
All-State
Sarah Cooley (Woodland)
Laci Davis (Woodland)
Lily Jason (Naugatuck)
Divine Kabongo (Naugatuck)
Lauren Kropo (Naugatuck)
Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)
All-NVL
Ariana Acevedo (Naugatuck)
Isabella Bianchini (Woodland)
Dani Celotto (Woodland)
Sarah Cooley (Woodland)
Laci Davis (Woodland)
Leticia DoNascimento (Naugatuck)
Lily Jason (Naugatuck)
Divine Kabongo (Naugatuck)
Lauren Kropo (Naugatuck)
Jaesah Perry (Naugatuck)
Jaxx Ramos (Naugatuck)
Lauren Sonski (Naugatuck)
Emma Swanson (Woodland)
BOYS TENNIS
All-NVL
Ken Arnold (Woodland)
Nick Bshara (Woodland)
Evan Lin (Woodland)
Kayo Niebrzydowski (Woodland)
Brian O’Connell (Woodland)
GIRLS TENNIS
All-NVL
Bella Mastropietro (Woodland)
Rylie Montini (Woodland)
— Compiled by Kyle Brennan, Citizen’s News
High school spring sports postseason awards
The Connecticut High School Coaches Association and the Naugatuck Valley League recognized the following Naugatuck and Woodland athletes for their success during the spring 2023 seasons.