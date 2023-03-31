High school golf previews

Woodland

2022 results: 5-11

Graduated: Mark Barbarito

Key players: Senior Aiden Ianniruberto; juniors Dean Norton and Nick Sciaretto.

Outlook: Woodland only had one senior and lacked experience throughout an up and down season. Mike Magas took over as the interim coach and saw the team continue to improve coming on late in the season.

The Hawks welcome back head coach Bill Carangelo but head into the season with only one senior to lead the way for the second year in a row. Time will tell if the lack of experience hinders the teams progress in the early going.

Season opener: Woodland gets the season underway April 10 at Oxford Greens against Seymour before gearing up for a showdown with Naugatuck on April 12.



Naugatuck

2022 results: 8-7, 4th in the NVL championships

Graduated: Logan McKinney, Ethan Vicente

Key players: Seniors Vin Ferrucci and Dan Testone; sophomores Liz Nixon, Sophia Schade and Nate Testone.

Newcomers: Sophomores Sean Sterling, Maya del PIno and CJ Carlson; freshman Gino Ferrucci.

Outlook: “All of our new players are novices but are working hard to improve and learn the game,” said Naugy head coach Peter Kovalski, in his 6th year at the helm.

Naugy is coming back after its best season since 2014. That creates a little expectation among the returning players to continue to improve.

“My returning players are coming in showing a lot of potential,” added Kovalski. “There is a high level of enthusiasm among the team and they are showing support for one another.”

Season opener: Naugy hosts St. Paul on April 10 at Hop Brook. They will be at Oxford Greens on April 12 to take on Woodland.