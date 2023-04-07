Herren bringing his message to Naugatuck High

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Naugatuck Police Department, along with their partners at Step Up Naugy and the United Way of Naugatuck and Beacon Falls, are presenting an evening with former NBA player Chris Herren on April 19 at 7 p.m. in Naugatuck High School’s Davis Auditorium.

“I brought Chris in about eight years ago to speak with the students at Woodland,” said Sergeant Jacob Pinho from the Naugatuck Police Department. “This time he will come in and speak to the juniors and senior students at Naugatuck during the day and later on that night the presentation will be open to the public.”

Herren followed in his family’s footsteps, playing basketball for Durfee High School in Falls River, Mass., becoming the all-time leading scorer with 2,073 points. His father, grandfather, older brother and three uncles all played for Durfee but never reached the McDonald All-American status awarded to Chris.

He turned down offers to Kentucky and Duke to play in his home state for Boston College. An injury in the first game of the season, after he had scored 14 points, began a spiral of addiction leading to him being expelled from the team.

Herren wound up at Fresno State and the battle continued. He was selected in the second round of the 1999 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets and the following year was traded to the Boston Celtics. That would be the highlight of his short career curtailed by addiction.

Chris has spoken to over one million students and shared his story nationally in an ESPN documentary. He continues to share his story, sparking honest discussion on the topic of substance use disorder and wellness.

“I have been reaching out to the community to raise awareness about this important presentation,” added Pinho. “I have met with the Naugatuck Exchange Club. We have 250 signed up for the admission-free event and it’s limited to the first 600 people who sign up.”