Hawks set sights on postseason

BEACON FALLS — The Woodland boys and girls track teams are gearing up to make their presence felt in the postseason.

The girls team disposed of Derby, 114-31, and St. Paul, 126-16, during a meet May 11 to stay unbeaten at 9-0.

The boys split the meet, getting edged out by Derby, 78-72, and running past St. Paul, 133-17, to improve to 7-2.

“Derby managed to edge us out in a couple different events in the boys’ meet,” Woodland girls head coach Jeff Lownds said. “Our guys really gave a 100%-effort, and head coach Bill Ferrare and I are very pleased with the way they boys battled. Derby is a good team.”

“The girls team won every event except four of them, so we had a good day on the track,” he added. “Chloe Poulos again broke her 1600 meter record, and we had some really good performances overall.”

Poulos set a new mark in the 1600 for the third time this season, winning the event in 5:14.58. Sara Alessio won the long jump (13.0), high jump (4-6) and triple jump (28-6), and Sarah Cooley was a double-winner (shot put, 27-1.5; javelin, 93-3).

Rebecca Benoit won the 200 (27.7), Paige Letourneau won the 100 (13.2), Kim Poulos won the 400 (63.0), Jaden Young took first in the 800 (2:20) and Ireland Starziski won the 3200 (13:06).

The 4×100 team of Alessio, Benoit, Katy More and Letourneau took first in 51.8. The 4×400 squad of Kyla O’Connor, Benoit, Abby Bunk and Letourneau won in 4:27, and the 4×800 foursome of Kim Poulos, Starziski, Katherine Foley and Daniella Celotto made it a clean sweep in the relays finishing first in 11:02.7.

“The girls kept the train moving,” Lownds said.

With the Hawks’ final meet of the regular season set for May 15 against Seymour and Waterbury Career, Lownds said the girls need to continue to work hard. He expects to be tested by a good Seymour team.

“I think facing two very good programs back-to-back leading up to the (NVL) championship will only help us in the long run,” he said.

On the boys’ side, Eric Meade won the 110 hurdles (16.2), Colin Slavin won the 1600 (4:49) and Chase Young placed first in the 800 (2:12).

Samuel Ambrocio won the 3200 (10:54), Nathaniel Smith won the high jump (6-0), Noah Scott won the pole vault (9-6) and Sean Swanson placed first in the javelin (124-3). The 4×800 team of Smith, Jon Schwarz, Young and Slavin won the event in 9:53.

The NVL championships are set for May 22 at Torrington High.

“We will be having our senior night in our last meet and that will be good for the kids,” Lownds said. “Then we have a week to prepare for the NVLs. After that we have another full week before we go to the states. So we are looking forward to the postseason and we are looking to do well.”