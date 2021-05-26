Hawks make progress on the links in rebuilding year

By Ken Morse, Citizen’s News

BEACON FALLS — The game of golf can be a humbling experience even for seasoned veterans.

The Woodland golf team finished a rebuilding year winless in the regular season, although through the growing pains the Hawks have shown plenty of signs that they’re heading in the right direction.

“There wasn’t a lot of time to prepare for the season,” Woodland head coach Bill Carangelo said. “We only had two seniors, so we were trying to rebuild with a lot of players who were new to the game.”

The Hawks ended the regular season 0-10 with a 188-227 loss to Holy Cross on May 17 at Oxford Greens.

Sophomore Aden Ianniruberto shot a season-low of 50 and senior Ryan Bucciferro also shot a 50 to lead the Hawks. Freshman Nick Sciaretto finished with a 63 and freshman Dean Norton, in his first varsity round, ended up with a 64.

The Hawks made progress on the links throughout the season.

Bucciferro shot in the 40s three times, including a season-low of 41 on April 26 against Seymour. He shared medalist honors with a 44 to lead the Hawks against Sacred Heart-Crosby at East Mountain Golf Course on May 13.

Sciaretto and junior Skylar DeFazio shot season-lows of 61 and 63, respectively, in the match against Sacred Heart-Crosby.

Woodland’s other senior, Albert Marchant, shot his season-low of 56 in the opening loss to Watertown.

Junior Mark Barbarito has also been one of the team leaders this year. He shot his season-low of 49 three times and will be looked on to lead team next season.

Freshman Mike Varesio will be part of the rebuilding plans for Carangelo.

“We made some real good progress, but the rebuilding from this point on depends on how much time they put into the game over the summer,” Carangelo said. “You are not going to improve your game playing ten times a year during the high school season. This game takes a lot more than that to be successful.”

The NVL team golf championship is set for June 3 at the Watertown Country Club. The format and which teams will be eligible to play are still to be determined.