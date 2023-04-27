Hawks fly high, then fall hard in first loss

BY KYLE BRENNAN

There are always highs and lows in a baseball season. For Woodland, its loftiest high so far was followed three days later with a crushing low.

The Hawks pulled a 10-3 upset of St. Joseph, then the state’s No. 9-ranked team, on April 15 behind the masterful pitching of Michael Belcher. That propelled Woodland to the No. 6 ranking in the state media poll that came out two days later, and in the Hawks’ second game after earning the highest ranking in program history, rival Seymour routed them, 14-6.

“I said it to our team the other day: If anyone thought we would figure out the answers to all of our problems without losing a game, they were wrong,” Woodland coach Steve Bainer said.

With Belcher on the mound, the Hawks have been untouchable so far.

He didn’t give up an earned run in his first three starts against Torrington, Watertown and St. Joseph, helping Woodland to an 8-0 start on the year.

In the win over the Cadets, Belcher fanned seven batters on a team that had scored 38 runs in its first three games. He also cracked a two-run homer, while catcher Anthony Marsala doubled twice. Darren Gasparri added a two-run single, and Max Martin tallied a two-run double in a game that Woodland led, 10-0, entering the bottom of the sixth.

“We wanted to beat them,” Marsala told the Republican-American. “They’re right at the top of Class M, so we really wanted to make a statement throughout the state that we’re a top dog here.”

Bainer agreed.

“St. Joe’s is a really good team,” he said. “I personally think, when you’re looking at Class M, they have to be a top-two or top-three team, if not the odds-on favorite. Any time you play against them, it’s a good test to see where you’re at.”

Woodland followed up with a 9-6 win over Derby on April 17. Dakota Palange surrendered just one hit over five innings with seven strikeouts, and Erik Pulkkinen paced the offense with a single, two runs and an RBI.

The following day against Seymour — Woodland’s fourth game in five days — the Wildcats clobbered the ball all over French Park to deliver the Hawks’ first loss. Gasparri hit a three-run homer, while Tyler DeCrescenzo and Bill Untiet each had two hits.

Bainer said the Hawks must continue to focus on pitching depth if they want to win a championship. In Belcher’s first three starts, opponents scored just four runs. In Woodland’s other six games, opponents averaged more than six runs per game.

“We’re feeling the lack of depth on the mound,” Bainer said. “Last year, we had [Tyler] Giambra, [Ryan] Montini, [Ryan] Donnelly, Palange, Belcher — an endless list of guys who could pitch varsity innings. This year, we’re still trying to navigate that.”

Frequent run support has helped mask some of those issues. The Hawks averaged 11 runs per game in their first nine outings.

“We have a cast of guys who have performed well,” Bainer said. “If there’s one thing I would say where we’ve been fortunate, it’s the depth in the order. Ethan [Stepputtis], Anthony [Marsala] and Darren [Gasparri] were bottom-of-the-order guys for us last year, and now they’re at the top of the order. We’ve asked a bunch of guys to step in and perform, and they’ve done really well. It’s helpful when we don’t have our top guy on the mound, we can count on that run support.”

A string of midseason tests continued for Woodland, starting April 21 at Naugatuck and an April 24 rematch against Seymour. On Friday, the Hawks will face Holy Cross at Municipal Stadium at 6 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s Naugatuck Valley League final, and defending Class S state champion St. Paul will come to Beacon Falls on May 8.