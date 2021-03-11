Hawk Headlines seamlessly steps in to bring sports to fans

BEACON FALLS — Twenty years ago, it was a cassette tape recorder and an AM radio transmitter. Ten years later, it had become a webcam and a live-streaming laptop.

Now, it’s a multi-camera operation with thousands of dollars of equipment — and the only way most people can watch live sports at Woodland during a pandemic.

The Hawk Headlines journalism program, created by Jim Amato when he became one of Woodland’s first teachers in 2001, started as a monthly newspaper and occasional radio station. Over the past two decades, it’s grown into an empire that includes a news website, photography, social media, podcasts and live video broadcasts.

As a Hawk Headlines alumnus, I couldn’t be prouder — but more on all that shortly.

The real story is how seamlessly the Woodland student journalists stepped in to fill the void created by limits on fan attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has live-streamed nearly every home sporting event — from freshman to varsity levels — since the fall, including a multi-camera setup and broadcasters for most of those games.

“Part of our success is a legacy of journalism and broadcasting all the way back from 2001,” Amato said. “Woodland was in a better place [than other schools] because we have a journalism program that has been doing stuff like this for years. It wasn’t out of the ordinary for us.”

Most schools in Connecticut, including Naugatuck and most others in the area, have plugged the emergency gap by live-streaming to YouTube or Facebook the feed of a laptop camera that captures the entire playing area without any commentary, zooming or graphics.

The difference at Woodland is that the Hawk Headlines staff wasn’t starting from scratch.

In the first few years of Woodland’s existence, guys like Dan Teixeira and Ryan Matthews would perch themselves in the top row of the bleachers for radio broadcasts that barely reached outside the campus. Amato remembers recording those broadcasts on cassette, converting them to MP3, and uploading them to the school’s server.

My first broadcast came as a sophomore in December 2006 — I still have the recording of the Woodland girls basketball game against Holy Cross, which we found a way to stream live audio through a nascent web streaming platform called Live365.

By the time I’d graduated in 2009, which was still well before the time when live streaming arrived on YouTube or Facebook, we had added live scoring graphics and a live video broadcast that streamed on some website that attracted viewers from all over the world.

“When we started with the webcam and the website, we had to do a lot of direct coding,” Amato recalls. “There wasn’t a lot of user-end-friendly stuff. We built our own server in the school to be able to broadcast out. You were doing it so well with what you had that the next kids wanted to keep it up.”

The combination of those mentoring relationships and improved technology continues to grow the program.

“It’s been a work in progress,” said junior Zach Drewry, who learned under Zach Arzano. “I’ve been broadcasting since my freshman year. Over time, we’ve just switched up everything we’ve been broadcasting. Now we’re using different cameras, different setups, everything.”

They even added instant replay to basketball broadcasts for the first time earlier this month.

“The reason we’re doing so well is because they keep wanting to do more,” Amato said. “Athletic director Chris Decker used to work at ESPN, and he’s done a lesson on tracking action [on camera], and how our producers should do cutaways.”

Senior Emma Krushinski is among the new broadcasters this winter. Her journalism colleague, Kayleigh Budnick, told her about the Hawk Headlines’ plans, and Krushinski wanted to put her playing experience to use. She feels like she and Drewry “sound like we’ve been working together for years,” and her favorite feedback has come from viewers.

“The craziest thing is that people who go to schools in other towns, grandparents from other states, other people Snapping me — knowing there are so many people watching us and tuning in to let us know we’re doing a great job is awesome,” Krushinski said.

Indeed, I got a text one night from a Seymour teacher who was watching the Wildcats play the Hawks: “Outstanding job by the Region 16 kids broadcasting the game … they know what they’re doing. I’m really impressed.”

Back in the day, we tried to broadcast football, volleyball and basketball. During the pandemic, the Hawk Headlines sports coverage crew — which also includes Abby Messina, Hannah Mudry, Sophia Araujo, Ryan Montinin, Jake Veillette, Maddie Piscatelli, Mia Sansone, Liana Demirs, Molly Kennedy, Molly Nichols, Sarah Cooley, Grace Tottenham and Yasmeen Galal, among others — expanded its coverage to soccer, cross country, swimming and timbersports.

“Swim was overlooked at first,” Demirs said. “There was just one camera, so we’re like, what can you do with swim? We brought a video of fake commentating to Amato, and we wanted to know how it could be better. He gave us a lot of advice and it’s been really good. We want to keep improving and adding cameras.”

At one point in the fall, the team produced four concurrent live streams. Unbelievable.

“We had to find ways to be nimble,” said Amato, who noted that students over the years have raised money to purchase all of the broadcast equipment. “We have a lot of students who have been extremely eager to get involved. We’ve had good leadership from upperclassmen who have really bolstered the enthusiasm by showing their own enthusiasm. That’s been contagious — it’s really trickled down.”

Woodland’s journalism program isn’t a trickle anymore. The Hawk Headlines’ stream has burst through the dam, and this alumnus couldn’t be prouder.

Reach Kyle Brennan at kylebrennan1@yahoo.com.

Woodland sports broadcasting timeline

2003: Dan Teixeira, Ryan Matthews, and Brett Kooharian used to record the game on cassette tape, and then those recordings would be converted to MP3s and uploaded to the school website.

2005: John Krofssik donated the first AM radio board that was used for rebroadcasting football and basketball games. This is where “Morning Mayhem” was born. He also donated the first low-power FM radio transmitter that was used to share live commentating during football and basketball season.

2006: Kyle Brennan became the official voice of Woodland sports and went on to commentate for Quinnipiac Bobcats. The program used the first webcam for a basketball broadcast, and advisor Jim Amato created the Javascript for live scoring updates.

2011: Drew Cullen, Michael Tully, Matt Hale, and Mike Conway became the first to use the multi-cam TriCaster for football coverage. Conway went on to intern for Danbury Westerners.

2013: Live broadcasts started using Google Hangouts on Air (now YouTube Live) to broadcast using multiple webcams.

2015: Broadcasts switched to using iPads and TheCube.net (bought by PlayOn!, which was bought by the NFHS Network). Jack Petrucci from Kaynor Tech joined the Hawk Headlines broadcast team, which was led by sports producer Krista Detulio. He also added sports content in sports vlogs for HHL News.

2016: Chris Lauck and Matt Hicks resurrected the afternoon sports podcast and began the framework for the new live sportscasting for Hawk Headlines in place today.

2017: Hicks came back after graduation to assist new sportscasters and start using online radio broadcasts.

2019: Hicks started the online football radio broadcast with Zach Arzano and Zach Drewry.

2020: Live streaming expands to include all fall and winter sports as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program streams up to four competitions simultaneously.