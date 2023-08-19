Hall ready to have a big senior season for Hounds

BY MARK JAFFEE

REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck High senior tailback Jett Hall is approaching this preseason and his senior year with an appreciation like never before.

“I am so motivated and happy to be out here with my teammates,” said Hall. “Despite all of the pain and grit that it may take, I don’t want to miss one single thing in my senior year.”

That is very understandable considering his limited playing in his junior season.

Hall was one of the most dynamic offensive players in the Naugatuck Valley League two years ago. As a sophomore he rushed for a team-leading 850 yards and had nine touchdowns to help the Greyhounds to a 9-1 regular-season record, a 2021 Naugatuck Valley League crown and a Class L postseason berth.

It was Hall who had a 51-yard touchdown run against Ansonia, and also tossed a 49-yard halfback option to Aiden Robertson for the game-winner in a 14-7 win.

“I probably have looked at that game film at least once a week since,” said Hall, who then followed that up with a 244-yard, one touchdown effort against Masuk in the 2021 Class L quarterfinal.

“Jett finished his season strong and was looking toward the future,” said Naugatuck coach Chris Anderson last summer. “He built up his confidence and had a great offseason. We have to tell him to go home and get some rest.”

Hall, along with senior Cayden Martin and senior Michael Deitelbaum, were primed for another spectacular season in 2022.

But as fate would have it, Hall suffered a leg injury after being tackled from behind on a long gain on the very first play of the season opener against Gilbert-Northwestern-Housatonic.

He was sidelined for the next six games until early November.

“It was definitely tough not being able to practice or play,” said Hall. “In the midst of it, you think you’ll never be heathy and never be the same as I was. Still I always thought I would get back and be able to play. I was extremely eager to get back with the seniors who I had played with my whole life.”

Reality set in.

“I finally understood that I needed time to heal and recover,” added Hall. “After a while, something just clicked and I knew I’d be all right. It was a relief and made me happy. I was finally able to run freely and without pain.”

Throughout the recovery process, Hall said it was his teammates who provided daily inspiration and support.

“They all felt like blood brothers,” said Hall, who also marveled at his team’s work ethic.

“I didn’t realize how hard everyone works,” noted Hall. “It certainly made me appreciate the game more. Looking back on it, I wouldn’t change anything at all.”

When Hall finally returned to the field in Week 7 against Torrington, it quickly turned out to be a memorable one.

Hall scored on a 75-yard run the very first time he touched the ball in a 47-0 win at Torrington. He added a 31-yard gain, his only other carry in the game.

“That was pretty exciting in my first game back,” said Hall. “It was a great feeling. It was sweep and I went straight down the field. I credit my teammates. I had great blocking.”

Hall finished last season in a limited role, but that will likely change this season with the graduation losses of Deitelbaum and Martin.

“I’m ready to go, definitely,” said Hall. “Everyone is motivated. Practice is going smoothly. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Naugatuck coach Chris Anderson, in his third season with the Greyhounds, can’t wait to get started with Hall leading the way.

“Jett is one of the hardest working players I’ve ever coached, but more importantly, he’s one of the most respectful and genuine kids I’ve been around,” said Anderson. “He loves football and it’s a pleasure to coach. Yes, he’s a really good player and as he goes, we will go.”

Reach Mark Jaffee at mjaffee@rep-am.com or follow him on Twitter@TheRealJaffman