Greyhounds swim to fourth at NVLs 

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck boys swim team capped the season with a fourth-place finish at the Naugatuck Valley League championships.

Teams swam virtual meets in March for the championship. When the final results were tallied, Holy Cross won its seventh straight NVL title with 831 points — 10 points ahead of runner-up Woodland. Oxford (630) took third, followed by Naugy (564).

The Greyhounds finished runner-up to Holy Cross the past five seasons, but didn’t have the depth to stay with the Crusaders and Hawks this year.

Senior diver Justin Stone posted the highest individual finish for Naugy. Stone took second in diving with a score of 370.90. Woodland’s D.J. Mulligan won the diving title with 412.80 points.

Naugatuck sophomores Jayson Main and Blake Stone finished fifth (260.00) and sixth (247.50), respectively, in diving.

Naugy brought home the bronze in the 400 freestyle relay. The foursome of seniors Kevin Healy and Jacob Hall and juniors Gavin McKeon and Steven Herb placed third in 3 minutes, 33.49 seconds.

The 200 freestyle relay squad of Hall, Kevin Healy, Herb and Jack Healy raced to fifth (1:35.26), less than two seconds from third place.

A number of Greyhounds placed in the top ten in individual events.

Herb placed fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:55.65) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (52.43). Both were best times for the junior.

Hall took fifth in the 100 butterfly (57.20) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:11.56). McKeon placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.13) and eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:32.89).

Freshman Jack Healy was a pleasant surprise for the Greyhounds all season and broke into the top ten in the 50 freestyle (ninth, 23.95) and the 100 freestyle (10th, 55.33).

Naugy senior Jeff Bonnardi landed eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.64), and sophomore Hudson Bombery placed ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.58).

The Greyhounds will graduate seniors Stone, Kevin Healy, Bonnardi, Hall, Craig June and Tyler Ruisi.

Head coach Dan Knepple could not be reached for comment.