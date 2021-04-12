Greyhounds, Hawks earn NVL honors

By Ken Morse, Citizen’s News
The winter high school sports season took a small step in the direction of brining normalcy back into the lives of student-athletes.
The on-again, off-again, and finally getting underway condensed season culminated with a Naugatuck Valley League postseason, even if state tournaments were put off again for another year.
The following student-athletes earned postseason NVL honors from the winter sports season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
All-NVL
Ese Onakpoma (Naugatuck)
Avery Hinnant (Naugatuck)
All-Copper Division
Nathaniel Smith (Woodland)
Joe Giuliani (Woodland)
All-Iron Division
Julaquis Minnifield (Naugatuck)
Rob Sanders (Naugatuck)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
All-NVL
Casey Mulligan (Woodland)
All-Copper Division
Riley Kane (Woodland)
Ava DeLucia (Woodland)
All-Iron Division
Kaylee Jackson (Naugatuck)
BOYS SWIMMING
ALL-NVL
Jake Arisian (Woodland)
D.J. Mulligan (Woodland)
Justin Stone (Naugatuck)