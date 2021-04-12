Greyhounds, Hawks earn NVL honors

By Ken Morse, Citizen’s News

The winter high school sports season took a small step in the direction of brining normalcy back into the lives of student-athletes.

The on-again, off-again, and finally getting underway condensed season culminated with a Naugatuck Valley League postseason, even if state tournaments were put off again for another year.

The following student-athletes earned postseason NVL honors from the winter sports season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

All-NVL

Ese Onakpoma (Naugatuck)

Avery Hinnant (Naugatuck)

All-Copper Division

Nathaniel Smith (Woodland)

Joe Giuliani (Woodland)

All-Iron Division

Julaquis Minnifield (Naugatuck)

Rob Sanders (Naugatuck)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All-NVL

Casey Mulligan (Woodland)

All-Copper Division

Riley Kane (Woodland)

Ava DeLucia (Woodland)

All-Iron Division

Kaylee Jackson (Naugatuck)

BOYS SWIMMING

ALL-NVL

Jake Arisian (Woodland)

D.J. Mulligan (Woodland)

Justin Stone (Naugatuck)