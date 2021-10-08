Greyhounds building to be at best come NVL meet

By Ken Morse, Citizen’s News

NAUGATUCK — After a 5-0 start to the season, Naugatuck girls swim coach Jim McGee doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.

“It’s great to get out to a good start, but I don’t want to be too much into it,” McKee said. “We still have a lot of work to do and we have a real tough matchup coming up with Woodland.”

The Greyhounds are set to host Woodland (6-0) Oct. 8.

“This upcoming meet with Woodland will be our first real test and it will tell us a lot about where we are and where we need to get to,” McKee said. “We don’t want to put too much emphasis on a regular-season meet. The goal is to be at our best come the NVL championship.”

“The good thing is the younger swimmers, especially our freshmen, have got the butterflies out of the way and now they can concentrate on just going out there and being competitive,” he added.

Naugy improved to 5-0 with an 87-52 victory over Kennedy on Oct. 6.

The Greyhounds opened up the meet with the foursome of Alena Rotatori, Ayana Williams, Haley Deller and Davinity Smallwood winning the 200 medley relay in 2:16.56.

Naugy pulled away quickly, taking first, second and third over the next two events.

Tara Fitzgerald won the 200 free (2:24.61) with Amy Morrissey second and Shayla Shaw third. Sydney Connolly took first in the 200 IM (2:48.17) followed by Lauren Umland in second and Elizabeth Aresta in third.

Lily Jason won the 50 free (27.32) and the 100 free (59.87). Kayla Bartlett took second in the 50 free. Jacqueline Uva placed second in the 100 free with Briana Rubas finishing third.

Leticia DoNascimento won the 100 fly (1:13.14) followed by Morrissey in second. Smallwood won the 500 free (5:59.39) and Kelly Brodeur placed second.

McKee said the team is still building up its endurance to the level it needs to be at, which he noted takes about six weeks into the season.

“The key for some of the younger swimmers is to not stop what they are doing,” McKee said. “As far as the turns and the techniques in each event, the key is to not stop or slow down when you are doing whatever it is your doing. Every second counts.”

“The bottom line is you need to keep swimming well, giving it everything you have, even when you are losing,” he added. “That is the hard part and not let it affect you. To keep giving it your all no matter what. Anything can happen. It may come down to a false start or a coach not anticipating properly. It’s never over until it’s over and that is why you can never stop until it’s over.”

Naugatuck is set to finish the regular season against St. Paul Oct. 15 and Torrington Oct. 20.