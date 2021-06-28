Greyhounds and Hawks earn NVL, state honors

By Kyle Brennan, Citizen’s News
It was a return to normalcy this spring season for high school sports in Connecticut, as teams completed the first full season since the fall of 2019.
The Naugatuck Valley League and the Connecticut High School Coaches Association recognized the following athletes for their success this spring.
BASEBALL
All-State
Matt Belcher (Woodland)
Michael Belcher (Woodland)
All-NVL
Matt Belcher (Woodland)
Michael Belcher (Woodland)
Jon Chatfield (Naugatuck)
Zach Drewry (Woodland)
Brady Evon (Naugatuck)
All-Copper Division
Tyler Giambra (Woodland)
Cam Heeman (Woodland)
All-Iron Division
Lucas McKenney (Naugatuck)
SOFTBALL
Class M Position Player of the Year
Kylie Bulinski (Woodland)
All-State
Kendall Allen (Naugatuck)
Kylie Bulinski (Woodland)
May Dawes (Woodland)
Samantha Mullin (Naugatuck)
Felicia Salvati (Naugatuck)
Sam Sosnovich (Woodland)
All-NVL
Kendall Allen (Naugatuck)
Kylie Bulinski (Woodland)
May Dawes (Woodland)
Felicia Salvati (Naugatuck)
Sam Sosnovich (Woodland)
All-Copper Division
Emily Beyer (Woodland)
Riley Kane (Woodland)
Bella Kraemer (Woodland)
All-Iron Division
Samantha Mullin (Naugatuck)
Alyssa Roberts (Naugatuck)
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
All-State
JayShawn Lindsay (Naugatuck)
LeoAngel Lopez (Naugatuck)
Taylor Trowers (Naugatuck)
Jonathan Volpe (Naugatuck)
All-NVL
Steven Herb (Naugatuck)
Cameron Jacobs (Naugatuck)
JayShawn Lindsay (Naugatuck)
Eric Meade (Woodland)
Jack Schwarz (Woodland)
Colin Slavin (Woodland)
Nathaniel Smith (Woodland)
Jason Spino (Naugatuck)
Martin Swercewski (Woodland)
Taylor Trowers (Naugatuck)
Jonathan Volpe (Naugatuck)
Chase Young (Woodland)
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
All-State
Chloe Poulos (Woodland)
All-NVL
Rebecca Benoit (Woodland)
Isabella Bianchini (Woodland)
Daniella Celotto (Woodland)
Sarah Cooley (Woodland)
Kate Foley (Woodand)
Paige Letourneau (Woodland)
Allison Murphy (Naugatuck)
Chloe Poulos (Woodland)
Kim Poulos (Woodland)
Ireland Starziski (Woodland)
Jaden Young (Woodland)
BOYS TENNIS
All-NVL
Nicholas Bshara (Woodland)
Andy Hopkinson (Woodland)
Tyler Macdowall (Woodland)
Brian O’Connell (Woodland)
BOYS GOLF
All-Iron Division
Ryan Hunt (Naugatuck)