Greyhounds and Hawks earn NVL, state honors

By Kyle Brennan, Citizen’s News

It was a return to normalcy this spring season for high school sports in Connecticut, as teams completed the first full season since the fall of 2019.

The Naugatuck Valley League and the Connecticut High School Coaches Association recognized the following athletes for their success this spring.

BASEBALL

All-State

Matt Belcher (Woodland)

Michael Belcher (Woodland)

All-NVL

Matt Belcher (Woodland)

Michael Belcher (Woodland)

Jon Chatfield (Naugatuck)

Zach Drewry (Woodland)

Brady Evon (Naugatuck)

All-Copper Division

Tyler Giambra (Woodland)

Cam Heeman (Woodland)

All-Iron Division

Lucas McKenney (Naugatuck)

SOFTBALL

Class M Position Player of the Year

Kylie Bulinski (Woodland)

All-State

Kendall Allen (Naugatuck)

Kylie Bulinski (Woodland)

May Dawes (Woodland)

Samantha Mullin (Naugatuck)

Felicia Salvati (Naugatuck)

Sam Sosnovich (Woodland)

All-NVL

Kendall Allen (Naugatuck)

Kylie Bulinski (Woodland)

May Dawes (Woodland)

Felicia Salvati (Naugatuck)

Sam Sosnovich (Woodland)

All-Copper Division

Emily Beyer (Woodland)

Riley Kane (Woodland)

Bella Kraemer (Woodland)

All-Iron Division

Samantha Mullin (Naugatuck)

Alyssa Roberts (Naugatuck)

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

All-State

JayShawn Lindsay (Naugatuck)

LeoAngel Lopez (Naugatuck)

Taylor Trowers (Naugatuck)

Jonathan Volpe (Naugatuck)

All-NVL

Steven Herb (Naugatuck)

Cameron Jacobs (Naugatuck)

JayShawn Lindsay (Naugatuck)

Eric Meade (Woodland)

Jack Schwarz (Woodland)

Colin Slavin (Woodland)

Nathaniel Smith (Woodland)

Jason Spino (Naugatuck)

Martin Swercewski (Woodland)

Taylor Trowers (Naugatuck)

Jonathan Volpe (Naugatuck)

Chase Young (Woodland)

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

All-State

Chloe Poulos (Woodland)

All-NVL

Rebecca Benoit (Woodland)

Isabella Bianchini (Woodland)

Daniella Celotto (Woodland)

Sarah Cooley (Woodland)

Kate Foley (Woodand)

Paige Letourneau (Woodland)

Allison Murphy (Naugatuck)

Chloe Poulos (Woodland)

Kim Poulos (Woodland)

Ireland Starziski (Woodland)

Jaden Young (Woodland)

BOYS TENNIS

All-NVL

Nicholas Bshara (Woodland)

Andy Hopkinson (Woodland)

Tyler Macdowall (Woodland)

Brian O’Connell (Woodland)

BOYS GOLF

All-Iron Division

Ryan Hunt (Naugatuck)