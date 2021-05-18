Full postseason on tap for NVL  

By Kyle Brennan, Citizen’s News

For the first time since the winter of 2020, the Naugatuck Valley League is set to hold a full slate of postseason events.

A spring season that has mostly been typical — with the exception of a few quarantine-related postponements — will end with traditional tournaments in all sports.

The boys and girls tennis team tournaments start play May 18. Those eight-team tournaments will wrap up by the end of this week, and the singles and doubles tournaments will kick off May 24. The girls will play their individual rounds at Woodland High, while the boys are scheduled to play at Wilby High.

Baseball and softball will begin eight-team tournaments May 22 at the home fields of higher-seeded teams. Winners will advance to the semifinals May 24, and championships are scheduled for May 26. The baseball semis and final will return to Municipal Stadium, while the softball semis and final will take place at Naugatuck High.

The NVL track and field championships will also happen May 22 at Torrington High. The league’s golf tournament is set for June 3 at Watertown Country Club.

The CIAC will also seek to complete its first full postseason since the fall of 2019. Tennis will hit the courts first with the opening round of divisional team tournaments May 28 and finals wrapping up June 3. The State Open will run from June 7-9.

The first and second rounds of the baseball and softball tournaments will kick off June 1-2. Quarterfinals for softball are set for June 4, with baseball quarterfinals the following day. Neutral sites will pick up with the semifinals (softball June 7-8, baseball June 8), and championship weekend is set for June 11-12.

The track and field divisional championships will be held June 1-3 with the State Open set for June 9. Golf championships will be played June 7-8 with the State Open on June 12.