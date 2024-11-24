Football became unexpected family affair for Brett, Joe Lato

BY KYLE BRENNAN

CITIZEN’S NEWS

One of Brett Lato’s first memories came on a football field 15 years ago, way back when his dad, Joe, held his first head coaching job at Weston High.

“I remember sitting on the fence watching his practices at Weston,” Brett recalls. “I was probably 3 years old, and one of my favorite memories was when he called me over to the field. He took one of his biggest dudes, and I pushed him over with help of some other Weston kids.”

As Brett got older and learned more about football, he followed his dad to the sidelines at Masuk. But Brett didn’t play tackle football until seventh grade, and he was on track to attend Woodland, so he knew wouldn’t get a chance to play high school football for his dad.

And then, all of a sudden, Joe Lato became Woodland’s new coach in the spring of 2021. Count Joe among the people most surprised that he’s about to be on the sidelines for Brett’s final high school football game.

“I’m feeling it already,” Joe says. “I had no clue that Brett would even play football and I’d be his football coach. It’s bittersweet.”

Put Brett in that same category of the unforeseen. It wasn’t until mid-November when the sense of appreciation clicked for the senior tight end and linebacker.

“It hit me the other night,” Brett says. “Like, (darn), I’m really here and I’m one of his players.”

Brett had plenty of football role models, but none more than his brother, Tyler, who helped the Hawks reach the 2022 Class S semifinals.

“He was really a coachable kid, and that’s what got him on the field,” Brett says. “He always makes sure I’m in check and I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing. He gets on me hard sometimes, and I hate it, but at the end of the day, it’s all love, and he wants me to be the best person I could be.”

While Tyler was on the varsity field as an upperclassman, Brett was filling the void as the JV quarterback because, as he says, “we didn’t really have a JV quarterback.” Brett found some varsity playing time as a sophomore defensive end, but entering his junior year, the Hawks needed a replacement for graduated quarterback Darren Gasparri.

In his first varsity start against Holy Cross, Brett threw one touchdown pass but otherwise struggled in a 20-14 loss. Juggling roles as quarterback and defensive end proved to be a handful.

“It’s just a whole different (level) of high intensity, and you can’t focus on both at the same time,” Brett says, “so I told my dad after the game, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”

Dad was on the same page. It was time to go with then-sophomore Jack Brunetti as the starting quarterback.

“When I’m strategizing, I’m thinking about players’ abilities, not that he’s my kid,” Joe says. “When we talked about the quarterback decision, it was a total coaching decision. They both brought skills to the table, but Brett had to play defense, and Jack could get in a lot more reps over two years. Brett was also comfortable with the move because he was feeling a bit overwhelmed. We both kind of came to it at the same time. It was never a big deal to make the move.”

Brett admits it wasn’t easy to give up his quarterback spot at the time. But this fall, Brunetti has become one of the Naugatuck Valley League’s best quarterbacks, completing 70% of his passes for 1,880 yards, 24 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games. Brett, who switched to tight end, has caught six balls for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was a tough decision, but Jack Brunetti was right behind me, and right now he’s playing at such a high level — it makes me feel good and like I did make the right decision,” says Brett, who was an All-NVL Second Team selection last year as a defensive end. “I think we’re better now because I make the team more versatile, get a bigger body on the field, and we get a kid that could actually sling the ball back there, too. So it’s taken a lot of pressure off; it lets me play free and more aggressive.”

Fellow senior captain Will Brooks, who’s been Brett’s best friend since they were 2 years old, says Brett’s size and strength make him an asset to the team. Brett leads the team with 5 ½ sacks and three forced fumbles.

“He’s a big dude, so he’s got a big role on the field,” Brooks says. “He’s a strong freaking dude, too; I mean, he squats 430 pounds.”

As for dad and son, they both say their on-field relationship has rarely impacted their bond at home. Joe doesn’t want to think about next season just yet, but he admits that “it’s going to be awful not having Brett around.”

Brett knows he doesn’t get any easy breaks with his dad controlling the whistle at practice, and he’s OK with it.

“We have times at practice where he knows he can get hard on me because he’s not gonna have any complaints about it because he’s my parent,” Brett says. “It’s been tough, but at the end of the day, he wants the best out of me, and that’s what I love. It’s hard on me, but I appreciate it because at the end of the day, it’s gonna make me a lot better person down the line when I start my own family and get a job.

“He’s told me, too, it makes everything better knowing he’s gonna see me at practice, and same here,” Brett continues. “I love playing for him. He’s made me into a lot better of a dude, and I appreciate him taking the job.”