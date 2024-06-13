Ferrucci finishes in top 10 at NVL golf

BY KEN MORSE

The NVL golf championship was held May 30 at the Watertown Country Club and it came down to a battle between Holy Cross and Wolcott. The Crusaders (330) held off the Eagles (365) with six of the 10 teams having the four varsity golfers necessary to contend for the team title.

Naugatuck (1-9) had a pair of players, junior Nate Testone and sophomore Gino Ferrucci, competing at the championships. Ferrucci shot an 18-hole round of 92 and finished in the top 10 out of the 35 players competing. Testone came in with a round of 103.

The league also held an end of the year girls Invitational tournament at Watertown Country Club with five schools from the NVL being represented in the 10 players that competed. Naugy junior Liz Nixon placed seventh with a score of 111 and freshman Gia Lennon finished ninth with a score of 125.

“Nate and Gino will be back after two solid seasons and I’m looking to see their game improve,” said Naugy coach Peter Kovalski. “Liz will be a senior next year and she has improved throughout the season. We will be looking for her to take on a leadership role as well.

“We did have two first time seniors out this season with Jett Hall and Anthony Montini. They were welcome additions as far as leadership went. A lot of next season will depend on some of the younger players putting in the work to learn the game.”

The biggest addition for next season is Hop Brook golf pro Bryan Nixon holding clinics for the younger players this summer, as well as scholarships to play for in the PGA junior league.

“The town has been very supportive of the high school golf team,” added Kovalski. “This summer Bryan Nixon is stepping up to help the kids improve their game. That will be huge in helping our team move forward.”

Juniors Sean Sterling, Sophia Schade, Maya DelPino and Joe Casso were on the roster this past season, as were sophomores Bryon Parker, Mackenzie Mitchell and Marcos Prieto Pena.

Kovalski was also looking for freshmen Chance Bendler, Josiah Edwards and Mohammed Rilvan to improve their games as well.

“We are a co-op team of boys and girls,” Kovalski said. “I have spoken to the CIAC and the coaches in the NVL agree that the girls could use the red tees. That would help tremendously to build their confidence.

“I know this girls tournament had them all looking forward to competing in an end-of- season event. There are all great kids who work hard to improve their game. If they stick with it and take advantage of the clinics and the PGA league they will really enjoy the game much better with some success.”