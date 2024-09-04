Fernandez ready to lead the Woodland boys soccer program

BY KEN MORSE

Nick Fernandez is settling in as the new Woodland boys soccer coach. He’s hoping there won’t be much of a transition phase since he served as the assistant coach to Kenan Collins last season.

“We are certainly starting from a good place with our two senior captains, Tanner Barrows and Vincent Pereira,” said Fernandez. “They were part of the starting lineup last year and will be looked on for their experience. Especially since we have so many younger players.

“We don’t have enough players to field a JV team, so it’s going to be important that these newer players gain some confidence and fit into the mix. Our third captain is a junior Luke Borajkiewicz, who has shown good leadership qualities.”

Fernandez also has an extensive background coaching and as an administrator in the Prospect Youth Soccer Association, which should make him familiar with the players that wear the black and gold of Woodland.

“From what I’ve seen through last season and the current state of our team we did lose a lot of talented players,” Fernandez said. “But we do have some players coming back who played side by side with those players that graduated, and we are looking to continue that development.”

There will be some big shoes to fill following the coaching tenures of Collins (five years) and Tony Moutinho (17 years). This year, the Hawks will face their challenges as the team graduated 13 seniors, including nine starters from last years squad.

“This team has shown just how hard they are willing to work as we prepared for this season,” added Fernandez. “I truly believe that we can meet the goals that we have set for this season.

“Based on our experience we do need to be realistic with our expectations. Finding that perfect balance of making progress and learning the skills and techniques needed to be competitive will be the biggest challenge I will face as a head coach.”

Fernandez continued: “What I like about being in Region 16 is they are all about building culture and that’s what I want to try and do here. Continue to build on that culture that began when this school first started and the booster club has been a huge help to me to implementing that.”

Seniors Efe Tatar, Nico Salvatore, Christian Maestri and Astrit Asani, along with Ethan Rossi and Colin Grant, will play instrumental roles in the development of this team, along with captains Tanner Barrows and Vincent Pereira.

“I think once we get a few games under our belt,” concluded Fernandez. “We will have a much better understanding of the players’ roles and how that all blends together to form a competitive unit.”