Doran, friend enjoy Mets Fantasy Camp

BY KYLE BRENNAN

CITIZENS NEWS

NAUGATUCK — Naugatuck native Mike Doran is no stranger to donning a baseball jersey. But when the longtime player, now starring in an over-38 league, walked into the New York Mets’ spring training facility clubhouse in Port St. Lucie, Florida and saw his last name splashed across a blue, orange and white top, he couldn’t contain himself.

“Seeing your uniform for the first time was a surreal experience,” Doran said.

Doran and his friend, Jim Fusco of Wallingford, lived a baseball dream in November when they attended Mets Fantasy Camp, a week-long tournament in which Mets fanatics become players for the week under the tutelage of former players and coaches.

After considering the experience for years, they finally decided to pull the trigger and fork over the $5,700 price tag for Fusco’s 40th birthday.

“A long time ago, when I was in college, I had a job at a video store,” Fusco said. “The guy I worked with was a big Mets fan, as I am, and he told me had gone to this Mets Fantasy Camp. He brought in a baseball card that they made for him, and I thought it was so cool. I told myself I’d do it at some point.”

They realized in pre-camp Zoom meetings that they were entering a world in which there were some first-timers but many camp veterans, some of whom have been attending for 15 or 20 years.

“It felt very exclusive,” Doran said. “But once you get there, you realize everybody’s there for the exact same reason: We’re all Mets fans. Misery loves company.”

All players received two full uniform sets with custom names and numbers, personalized baseball cards, accessories, access to the clubhouse and trainers, meals, and eight games once being selected to one of the eight teams.

But the best part of their experience was the access to the former Mets players and coaches who served as each team’s coaches throughout the week.

“The GOATs were there,” Doran said. “Doc Gooden, Mookie Wilson, Howard Johnson, Ron Swoboda, Felix Millan, Mike Hampton. We got on the team with Pete Schourek, Lenny Harris, and Rodney McCray, who’s famous for running through a wall in the ’80s – and that’s his real personality.”

Gooden, a World Series hero to Mets fans of a certain age, turned the local duo starstruck.

“Doc Gooden was the one who was the most awe-inspiring one,” Fusco said. “He was the man, the star, and growing up, he was one of those untouchable guys. We had such access to him. One day, Mike and I walked in to have lunch, and he was just sitting at a table alone, and we asked if we could sit with him. We talked about everything, baseball and life, for the next hour. The next day, he watched us pitch from behind the plate and gave us some pointers. You couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Mets owner Steve Cohen also appeared at the camp and tipped his hand in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. A month later, the Mets inked a 15-year, $765 million contract with Soto.

“Just for [Cohen] to show up and shake every single person’s hand and share 20 or so words with everyone, he was really generous with his time,” Doran said. “He didn’t keep much to the vest, either. This was right around the time they were going after Soto, and he said, ‘We’re going to do everything we can to get him.’ Sure enough, we knew it before everyone else.”

When it came to time to play, Doran and Fusco’s team excelled thanks to strong defense and pitching. Doran emerged as the team’s ace.

“Mike’s head’s so big that it can’t fit on this conference call,” Fusco joked.

In the team’s second game, Doran allowed just one run in a complete-game victory at Clover Park, the stadium at the spring training facility. That started a winning streak that lasted the rest of the week.

“We had a big game the next day capped off by a walk-off bunt by Jim Fusco in extra innings,” Fusco said. “You don’t see that every day.”

“To be able to have one of those endings where everybody’s mobbing guys at home plate, that’s what you live for,” said Fusco, who earned a scorecard signed by the team’s coaches for being named player of the game.

Doran earned five such player-of-the-game awards, including two of them in the complete-game shutout he hurled in the tournament semifinal. At the camp, each team’s coaches selected a player of the game. After the semifinal, opposing coach Mackey Sasser approached Doran in the clubhouse.

“He came up to me,” Doran said, “gave me his team’s player of the game award and said, ‘We didn’t do (expletive) against you. You deserve it.’”

The team went on to win the championship thanks in large part to Doran’s pitching. He earned the victory in four of his squad’s eight games, earning team MVP honors and the Tom Seaver Award as the best pitcher of the tournament.

“I remember salivating when I saw it at the welcome dinner,” Doran said. “I went down expecting to pitch fine, but it was an out-of-body thing. … I was so humbled by it. It had Seaver’s name on it – they don’t just put that on anything. It was really special to win that award, but my biggest accomplishment was helping the team win the championship.”

“He couldn’t believe it was actually going to happen, but it was obvious to everybody else in that place,” Fusco said of the award. “Nobody pitched better than him.”

The cherry on top will come this summer when Doran and Fusco will join their teammates at Citi Field for a ring ceremony.

“The ring is great, but getting to be reunited with that team and see our coaches again – and not for nothing, to be recognized by these former players,” Fusco said. “Say you meet a celebrity at a signing or something, they’ll never remember who you are. For us to go to Citi Field and have them say, ‘Hey Jim, hey Mike.’ That’ll be awesome.”

As for another visit to Mets Fantasy Camp next offseason? It’s a strong … maybe.

“I’m still coming to terms with whether it’s a one-and-done or if I’ll go back,” Doran said. “I’d like to go back, but nothing will be as good as it was.”