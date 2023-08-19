Deitelbaum is NHS Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year

BY KEN MORSE

Success is not a formula that can be worked out on a blackboard. It’s a lifestyle that is developed over time. It’s in the routine that is lived out where success rises to the top.

Recent Naugatuch High graduate Michael Deitelbaum, ranked fourth in his class with a 4.50 GPA, showed what that process looked like over the last four years, and the three-sport athlete was named the Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

“One thing is for sure,” said Deitelbaum. “Time sure does fly by. Make the most of your opportunities. I think academics and athletics goes hand in hand at Naugatuck and that is why I have had so much success and why so many athletes achieve high honors.

“It begins with our athletic director Brian Mariano, to the coaching staffs and to all the teachers involved, it’s always preached that we are students first and athletes second. That has helped to develop a system that is committed to the success of the student-athlete.”

Deitelbaum is, quite frankly, a difference-maker. He has been putting in the hard work and paving the way to success since his first day at NHS. It’s no surprise that he was named the NVL most outstanding senior football player and garnered the Walter Camp All-State second team honors as a linebacker, along with CHSCA All-State honors as a running back.

The two-time, All-State football player (2021 CHSCA Class L All-State linebacker) also played four years on the basketball team that won two NVL titles and compiled a 65-18 record. He helped the baseball team, as a four-year player, to 15-5 and 16-4 marks in the last two seasons, earning All-Iron Division honors along the way.

“I think, being naturally competitive, (that) some of that passion carries over into the classroom,” said Deitelbaum, who rushed for 1,451 yards and 23 touchdowns in helping the football team capture back-to-back NVL titles and securing state playoff appearances in both seasons.

“I will be playing football at Sacred Heart University and majoring in accounting with a minor in analytics. It’s a very exciting opportunity to be playing collegiate football,” said Deitelbaum. “There is always a little bit of nerves heading into something new, but it’s like anything I’ve tried in life. I’m going to work hard and learn as much as I can and work out the routine I need to succeed.”

Sacred Heart is a Division I program based out of Fairfield that plays in the Northeast Conference, where it has won the title in five of the past 10 seasons under Naugatuck native Mark Nofri.

“It’s a big jump from high school to college football,” added Deitelbaum. “Early on in my freshman and sophomore year at Naugy I developed a routine and built on that over the last two years. Managing my time and developing a routine that fits my schedule will be an important part of the process at SHU.

“I chose this school because it feels like home. My family and friends can come watch the games and I feel this is the place that will prepare me for the future after sports. Camp opens up soon and I’m excited to get started on this new journey.”

The Sacred Heart Pioneers kick off the season on Sept. 2 at home at Campus Field against Lafayette College.