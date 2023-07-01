Combined senior Babe Ruth squad wins in first two games

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The Connecticut Senior Babe Ruth 18U league is underway this summer and the Naugatuck Valley Horned Frogs, a combination of Woodland and Naugatuck players, has started out strong, winning its first two games.

“This is probably two or three years that there has been a combination of Naugatuck and Woodland players on the same team,” said league president Bob Neth Sr. “I began the Senior Babe Ruth in 1997 and we are still going strong. Back in the 1970s Bob Stauffer ran the league and when I started it back up, Ron Ruby was the president of the Naugy Babe Ruth at that time.”

Head coach Derek Palange and assistant coach David Troutman have assembled a competitive ball club with its strength in pitching. The Beacon Falls-based team practices at Pent Field but plays their home games under the lights on Saturday nights at Naugatuck Ray Legenza Field.

The Horned Frogs have a solid pitching staff, led by Dakota Palange from Woodland and Ethan Jenson from Naugatuck, along with Mark Gechtell and Nate Jennings from Emmett O’Brien.

“Pitching is our strength,” said Palange. “We also have some players from Emmett O’Brien and Platt Tech. This is our third year with this team and several of these players came from the Naugatuck Babe Ruth league.”

The team has shown the ability to put runs on the board with some consistent hitting, led by catcher Matt Gunny and outfielder James Troutman from Woodland. In the outfield from Naugatuck are Dan Testone, Nate Testone and Damien Lavertue.

A solid infield defense backs up the pitching staff with Max Stuart and Cordy Bolve from Emmett O’Brien; Cayden O’Neil, Gavin Desrochers and Ethan Valentino from Woodland; and Branden Guay from Platt Tech.

“We have drawn players from Oxford and Ansonia so we have a good mix of talent,” added Palange. “I think playing at this level really helps in the overall development of these players, and I know they really enjoy playing under the lights.”

The Horned Frogs got the season underway with a convincing 14-1 win over Stamford. Getchell and Jennings combined to spin a three-hitter for the win.

Naugatuck Valley was all over Hamden, 9-0, in its second game with Palange and Jennings combining on a one-hitter. Guay and Stuart delivered key hits to ignite the offense.

“We had a no-hitter going and they broke it up with two outs in the last inning,” said Palange. “Pitching has been our strength but obviously we are also coming through with some timely hitting. We are off to a good start.”