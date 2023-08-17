Claiborn, Szturma reunite with Danbury Westerners in NECBL

BY KYLE BRENNAN

CITIZEN’S NEWS

After a four-hour bus ride to Vermont’s capital city, Jason Claiborn dug into the left-handed batter’s box at Montpelier Recreation Field as the eighth hitter on July 5 for the New England Collegiate Baseball League’s Danbury Westerners.

He carried a .100 average into the game – three singles and eight strikeouts in 30 at-bats.

To say that the former Woodland standout and Division III national champion at Eastern Connecticut State had a rough start to his summer is an understatement.

“It was hard, I must admit,” said Claiborn, a Prospect native. “For a good portion of the season, I was struggling with the increase in velocity. At Eastern, I was never seeing consistent 90 mph pitching, so it took some getting used to.”

The NECBL is considered one of the nation’s top summer collegiate baseball leagues, one whose teams are filled with Division I players. Claiborn, who finished his junior season at Eastern with a team-leading .366 average, knew he might be in for a rude awakening.

“Being a D3 guy, it was an honor to get a full-time contract in the NECBL,” Claiborn said. “Going in, I knew it was going to be a challenge, but also a great place to work on some of my flaws.”

His turnaround started in that first at-bat against the Vermont Mountaineers. Claiborn stroked an RBI double to center field — his first extra-base knock of the season — and steadily improved from there.

“Through a lot of trial and error and with help from my teammates and coaches, I was eventually able to crack it,” Claiborn said. “As the season went on, my swings started feeling better and better, and my numbers and production increased along with it, allowing me to end to season on a bit of a high note.”

In Claiborn’s final 10 games of the summer, he hit .351 with five multi-hit games. Danbury reached the NECBL semifinals, and Claiborn notched three multi-hit games in the Westerners’ four contests. His .353 average in the postseason was the 11th-best mark in the league.

The experience, especially toward the end of the season, is one that Claiborn thinks will pay dividends when the Warriors return to the diamond next spring.

“I think it’s going to help me a lot,” Claiborn said. “The velo jump forced me to learn how to catch balls out in front and hit for some more power. I’m excited to bring that along with some other small tips and tricks I’ve learned from my teammates back to Eastern with me.”

Claiborn wasn’t the only Woodland alumnus playing in Danbury this summer. Mike Szturma, a fellow 2020 graduate and pitcher at Southern Connecticut State, was the workhorse of the Westerners’ rotation.

“It’s been a few years since we last shared the diamond together, and playing on Danbury with him felt like a full-circle moment,” said Claiborn, who along with Szturma and others lost their senior season at Woodland because of the pandemic.

“Very cool to reunite with Jay again, and he played a great outfield for me all summer,” Szturma said. “We had a lot of fun being in the same dugout again.”

Szturma, who is fully healthy after undergoing Tommy John surgery a couple of years ago, led Danbury with eight starts and was second on the team with 36 1/3 innings (tied for 11th in the NECBL). He compiled a 4.46 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Szturma had a strong outing in his lone start of the postseason, scattering three hits and three walks over four scoreless innings with three strikeouts in Danbury’s 15-1 win over Vermont to clinch the NECBL quarterfinal series.

“Playing against some of the best players in the country was a good challenge, and I learned how to be a better pitcher,” Szturma said. “I learned how to read hitters’ swings — whether they are on time, late, or whatever it may be — then use that info to set up the next pitch. I also learned that good hitters will take advantage of your mistakes, so every pitch is important in order to have a successful outing.”

The Beacon Falls native led the Owls’ rotation last season with a 4.32 ERA, striking out 49 in 50 innings of work.