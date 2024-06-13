City Hill Middle School softball wins NVL title

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

The City Hill softball team won the Naugatuck Valley Middle School championship, knocking off Long River Middle School of Prospect by a 3-0 margin June 5 at Naugatuck High School.

The Cyclones, under head coach Liz Gelada-Glick along with assistant coaches Paul Singley, Cortney Els and team manager Alyssa Lastauskas, guided the team to a 10-1 mark and shut down the opposition in the playoffs to claim the title.

“This was my dream team,” said Glick. “We have a great group of eighth graders who we are going to miss, but we also have a strong seventh grade class that will be eager to keep this thing going.”

City Hill was led by a couple of eighth graders in pitcher Carly Luchina, who struck out 98 of 182 batters this season, and leading hitter Jazlyn DelPrincipe, who hit a robust .522.

When the Cyclones needed a clutch performer, they needed to look no farther than seventh grade catcher/shortstop Myla DeRosa who had 26 RBIs and a home run. She will be one of the leaders next season.

Defensively, City Hill backed up the pitching of Luchina and shut out both opponents in the playoffs. Madeline Cheney (first base), Miley Massicotte (second base) and Mya Evangelista (third base/ left field) shored up the infield with outfielders Kaylee Fredericks and Madison Kwasinskas backed up by seventh grade fielders Tessa Singley, Maiah Rodriguez, Isabella Pabon, Jayden Mercado and Jaylin Meagher.

In the opener of the playoffs, City Hill defeated Seymour, 7-0. Amanda Torrens, DelPrincipe and Chloe Whipple led the offensive attack with Luchina hurling the complete-game shutout.

That set up a rematch for the championship against Long River. The two teams had met earlier in the season, and the Cyclones trailed, 3-0, but came roaring back to take a 4-3 win.

Whipple blasted a home run to tie the game and then Luchina laid down a sacrifice bunt to score DelPrincipe with the winning run.

In the championship game Luchina had it going, striking out 13 batters to keep Long River at bay. Whipple got things started with a single and then stole second base. DelPrincipe singled in Whipple to break the scoreless tie.

Luchina kept the uprising going, belting a single to put runners at the corners. Torrens then sent a blast into the left field corner to bring home two more runs for the 3-0 final margin.