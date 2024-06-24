CIAC allows coaches to coach athletes in summer

BY SEAN KROFSSIK

SPECIAL TO CITIZEN’S NEWS

Connecticut high school athletics entered new territory earlier this month as coaches, athletes and athletic directors are now permitted to coach their athletes in the summer – with strict limitations.

The CIAC Board of Control passed a proposal in November that would permit coaches to coach their athletes starting the Monday following the spring championships weekend in June until the second Saturday in August.

The proposal was submitted by the Connecticut High School Coaches Association and the Connecticut Association of Athletic Directors to the CIAC Out of Season Committee.

In May, the final approval was granted by the principals of CIAC member schools, who voted in favor of the issue last month.

Coaches are now able to meet with their athletes two days a week for two hours, or the amount of time it takes to complete a single game. The one stipulation is the activity cannot be mandatory for athletes.

Previously, coaches were allowed to coach one non-school team out of season, but only with a maximum of high school players, a number that is defined individually sport by sport.

Seventy-five percent (148 out of 184) of CIAC member school principals supported the change and that included both Naugatuck and Woodland.

Naugatuck athletic director Brian Mariano said the Greyhounds were split on the issue a little before supporting it.

“To make a long story short, out of season coaching in the summer has long been a really dicey thing,” Mariano said. “We know it happens around the state. The CIAC put together a task force for claims made. But unless someone rats someone out or you catch someone on film it’s hard to prove it.”

“Other states have wider in-season timelines,” he added. “For years, different coaching groups have been arguing we should fall in line with other states. But this took off and it got approved. It falls on to the school how you organize it.”

Woodland athletic director Chris Dailey said the school supported the changes.

“It’s a nice opportunity to build team camaraderie and positive relationships within a team, especially for our incoming freshmen,” Dailey said.