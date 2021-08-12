Building the Woodland Way from the ground up

By Kyle Brennan, Citizen’s News

This is the second story of our annual series commemorating anniversaries of significant moments in local sports history. This week’s story looks at the 20-year anniversary of the beginning of the athletics program at Woodland Regional High School, which opened two decades ago this September. Next week’s story will look at the Hawks’ first seasons in a number of sports.

Twenty years ago, Arnold Frank had an opportunity that many school administrators dream about — he was the principal crafting the brand-new Woodland Regional High School, which was set to open in September 2001.

And once the nuts and bolts of the academic curriculum were hammered out, Frank turned his attention to the area that he felt would help accelerate the development of his new school’s culture — sports.

“It was an exciting time,” Frank said on a recent call from New Hampshire, where he now lives in retirement. “I just knew from the beginning, and I don’t know why, that we were going to have a very successful athletics program. I just had that sense that we were building a community, climate and culture that was going to be successful.”

He wasn’t in it alone, at first. In fact, he wasn’t even Woodland’s first employee. Region 16 had hired Rich Calabro to be its athletic consultant before tapping Frank as principal. Calabro laid the groundwork for joining the Naugatuck Valley League, ordered equipment, aligned schedules and helped hire coaches. And then …

“He resigned two weeks before we started the first school year and left me holding the bag,” Frank recalled. “I hired somebody else … but he didn’t work out after a few weeks. Then I just said, ‘To hell with it, I’ll do it,’ so I was really the first athletic director.”

Frank had plenty to say about the school’s physical layout, too. The original design called for an auxiliary gym next to the main gym, with a smaller room — one that is now the athletic trainer’s office — designated as the weight room.

As the football team started preseason training, then-coach Chris Anderson had a comedy show on his hands.

“We had 60 players, so we couldn’t fit them all in there,” Anderson said. “We were actually lifting in the hallway.”

Frank saw the problem, too.

“On the first walkthrough, I said, ‘No, this can’t be the weight room. You’ll never have a competitive athletics program without a weight room,’” Frank remembered. “I asked what we planned on doing in that little gym. They said, ‘Volleyball,’ and I said, ‘There’s no way.’ Then they said, ‘Wrestling.’ I said, ‘We aren’t even going to have a wrestling team.’ To their credit, they listened to me and turned that small gym into a weight room.”

Frank prided himself on hiring every Woodland employee from Day 1 until his retirement in 2013. He knew his selection of coaches went hand-in-hand with his quest to find teachers who would be committed to his new Woodland Way.

“I wanted as many coaches as I could get to be classroom teachers,” Frank said. “When we were looking for [teachers], we were looking for people who were willing and able to do other things. Coaching was a really important part of it. We were able to do that because we had all the jobs available. I was thinking about the first couple of coaches we hired — Chris Anderson, Loren Luddy, others — they turned out to be world-class coaches. We were able to get them there because we had teaching jobs available.”

Anderson had been the offensive coordinator at Shelton High, fresh off the 2000 Class LL state championship with Dan Orlovsky as his quarterback. The Derby native was a no-brainer to start the Valley’s newest football program.

“I had great mentors — Shelton and Joe Benanto, Derby and Charlie DiCenso — so my whole upbringing was good football,” said Anderson, who also became a physical education teacher at Woodland.

“I knew the moment I met Chris Anderson in his interview that he was going to be successful,” Frank said.

Luddy was happily teaching Spanish and coaching softball and soccer at Naugatuck High when her father and a colleague encouraged her to apply for a job at Woodland. When Frank hired her as a Spanish teacher, she only planned on coaching softball.

“I wasn’t planning on coaching soccer, but Rich Calabro and (former Board of Education member) David Byrne picked me up at my house in Rich’s convertible and drove me to Hotchkiss Field to watch them play,” Luddy recalled. “They introduced me [to the girls] and said, ‘Hey, this is Mrs. Luddy — she might be your coach.’ I was, like, well, I guess I’m coaching soccer now. They knew by the look on my face that I was impressed.”

Jeff Lownds was a sixth-grade teacher at Long River Middle School who was coaching at Southington High. Frank approached him in 2000 to gauge his interest in coaching cross country, which was set to be Woodland’s only varsity sport in the fall of 2001.

“I said, ‘You know what, I think I would,’” said Lownds, who was the first Woodland coach hired. “A couple of kids who were going to go to Woodland, who were [freshmen] at Wolcott High at the time, came up to me and told me they would really like it if I became the coach.”

Frank later hired plenty of other coaches, including Tony Moutinho in boys soccer, Rob Schumann in volleyball, Penny Miller in track and field, and Joe Steele in baseball. His expectations for everyone were the same.

“My expectation was that they’d build a program,” Frank said. “There was no expectation to win. The expectation was to develop a program and to develop kids. That was always the primary goal in hiring coaches. We were really successful with that first group of coaches.”

Woodland’s first coaches are still grateful for the opportunity Frank gave them and the way he treated them as they eventually led the Hawks to near-immediate success.

“One of the great things I learned from Dr. Frank is that he hired the people who he thought would do a good job, and then he let them do their job,” Anderson said. “If I had a problem, I’d go to him for help to solve it, but he never micromanaged us. He let us coach.”

Luddy said she still feels lucky to have worked for Frank as a teacher, department chairperson and coach.

“Dr. Frank was so inspirational,” Luddy said. “He wanted the coaches to be themselves, take risks, be creative with their teams. He knew we were starting off as underdogs, so we had to be creative to find some success and keep the kids motivated. He was very goal-oriented. He wanted to know what your goals were. He would help, but he wanted you to do it your way. He was so supportive.”

Lownds said Frank’s energy for the new high school was infectious, and he figured it was only a matter of time before the high school grew into its own.

“Dr. Frank really did have a vision for Woodland,” Lownds said. “To him, athletics and academics went hand in hand. He was extremely supportive of all the sports. I can remember seeing him at football games, cross country meets; I’m sure he was at soccer and baseball and softball games. He was a great guy to have start not only the school, but everything involved with the school. I don’t think you could have had a better individual to launch Woodland. He had the vision for it, and he was very adept at who he hired as teachers and coaches. We all understood — this is where we were headed.”