BRENNAN: Winning a state title as a coach is so rewarding

Winning a state championship is so much cooler than writing about a state championship.

No disrespect to my colleagues in sports journalism — I’ve covered dozens of state finals over the years, and they’re all fun — but the euphoria that erupts when months of commitment pays off with a state title is unlike anything I ever could have dreamt of experiencing.

For those who didn’t see it, our Nonnewaug baseball team — I’m one of our two coaches — beat Wolcott, 10-8, on June 10 to win our school’s first-ever baseball championship and Nonnewaug’s first team sports state tournament title since 2002.

Our kids were incredible over the final three weeks of the season, especially during the state tournament. Great players make great coaches, and we had no shortage of them: All-State shortstop Brett Davino, winning pitcher Dylan Chung, catcher Matt Palumbo, left fielder Ben Stewart, first baseman Ryan Ponte, center fielder (and save-earner) Nick Rose, and starting pitcher and infielder Owen Palmer, just to name a few. (They also include Beacon Falls’ R.J. Barksdale and Prospect’s Lucas Savarese.)

But as I sat alone Sunday, bursting out in surreal laughter at our accomplishment, I realized how much of a storybook this journey was, and I remembered that I’ve got an outlet to tell that story — even if I’ve neglected these pages for the past month-plus.

About seven years ago, I was a 25-year-old working in local sports journalism, not making much money and not knowing what I wanted my future to look like. I figured I’d try a career change to teaching high school. After another year of saving money, I left the Rep-Am and started my teaching program in the fall of 2017.

It ended up being the best decision I’ve ever made. In the summer of 2019, I had four or five interviews lined up. I made it to a couple of second-round interviews but didn’t get further than that. My last interview was scheduled for Nonnewaug, and it was just a part-time history position.

We hit it off great in the first interview, and soon-to-be retiring principal Pam Sordi offered me the job without a second interview. I thought it would be a nice place to start my career.

On Day 1 of teaching in September 2019, my very first period was our advisory. Davino and Palumbo sat together at a cluster of desks in the back of the room. Their freshman year, and my rookie year, was underway.

In November 2020, the school needed an advisor for the class of 2023. I didn’t have much else going on, so the principal asked me to do it. Why not? I took on the group of 165 students, including about 10 baseball players.

In January 2022, my athletic director, Declan Curtin, said that they were going to need a JV baseball coach. I hadn’t coached since being a glorified manager at Woodland about 11 years before that, but I told him that if they didn’t have anyone by President’s Day, I’d do it. Guess you see how that turned out.

I only said yes because I had grown tight with the students in the class of 2023. I had them in classes, I ran their social events, and we even started a cornhole team together. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be with these guys even more.

We were pretty good last year, but not good enough. We lost as the No. 1 seed in the first round of the Class M state tournament, but we were set to bring back most of the team’s key players this spring.

Enter 2023. Not only do we have a group of nine excellent senior baseball players, but I’ve also been their senior class advisor — planning trips, writing college recommendations, helping them figure out their next moves in life.

Shortly after we had a memorable spring training trip to the place formerly known as Dodgertown in Florida, the head varsity coach stepped down due to obligations at his full-time job. That left me and Jimmy Alberto to pick up the slack.

Of course, Jimmy happened to be suspended for the first two games because he’d gotten ejected the previous game (hey, it happens), so I coached wins against Litchfield and Thomaston solo. As I told one of the senior parents after the first game, “I’m just trying to keep the ship moving north.”

Over the next six or seven weeks, our job was to keep the group focused and mentally sharp so their baseball talents could win out. With the reins in hand, I started thinking back to my own high school coaches back at Woodland.

Joe Steele was all about fundamentals — opposite-field hitting solves so many woes. Mike Kingsley was such a player’s coach – “so what?” he would remind players frequently when they needed a mental reset following a bad pitch, swing, or play.

Those two influences became my game plan. Jimmy is a great coach of baseball fundamentals, so the mental aspect became my job. It helped, too, that I knew these guys inside and out from being their teacher for the past three and a half years.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for our players who were used to success in a not-so-great Berkshire League. A groundout or a pop-up could spell a mental disaster for some, even as I piped in some “so what?” reminders. We lost two out of three during one stretch in May, including a 15-3 loss to Northwestern.

But after that debacle, our guys turned the page mentally. After hearing “so what?” for so many practices and games, they started saying it to each other. And they didn’t just say it — they lived it. They bounced back from mistakes, had unselfish at-bats, and treated each other like brothers.

And wouldn’t you know it, that mental edge set us on a roll. We were no longer panicked to trail in a game — just ask Sheehan, a team we trailed twice in the Class M second round. We were no longer intimidated by bigger teams — just ask St. Joseph, the FCIAC regular-season champion that we beat from wire to wire in the semifinals. We would not lose — just ask Wolcott, who held a 5-0 lead in the third inning of the state final before we set a goal to “win the inning” … and then put up eight in the bottom half.

The state championship is great, but the journey of getting there is why I will never forget it. These seniors and I followed the same road for four years: learning a new school, working through problems, taking advantage of opportunities, focusing on mental strength, and growing close enough to where I consider many of these now-graduates to be little brothers.

I took a risk six years ago making a career change, and it worked out better than I ever could have imagined. I guess I always believe that things will figure themselves out. And my baseball team has taught me, and hopefully them, how to think if things aren’t going according to plan.

“So what?”

Reach Kyle Brennan at kylebrennan1@yahoo.com.