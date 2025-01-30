Brennan: Dr. Frank embodied the Woodland Way

By KYLE BRENNAN

CITIZENS NEWS

One of the greatest men I’ve had the privilege of knowing, former Woodland principal Dr. Arnold Frank, died Jan. 8 after a long illness. Few men have made more significant impacts on so many lives, especially during his 13 years building his beloved high school.

If you, like I am, are a member of the first 10 graduating classes of Woodland, I don’t need to explain how great of a leader, an educator, a principal, a friend, and a man Dr. Frank was. He was the visionary who built a truly outstanding high school community, complete with an enduring culture, that set so many of us on a path to professional and personal success.

If you were a student in the years after Dr. Frank retired, you have had the privilege of attending a school that continues to grow from the seeds he planted and allowed so many passionate teachers and administrators to cultivate to this day.

I am grateful for the relationship that we had during my time as a student and alumnus while he was still at Woodland, and then for the opportunities when we got to speak and reminisce during his retirement. Even seven or eight years after graduating, he was one of the first people I reached out to when I decided to switch careers and become a teacher, and his guidance assured me that I was making the right choice.

I am a better person for having had Dr. Frank in my life.

The reason this column is in the sports section is because Dr. Frank saw Woodland’s sports as a necessity to building a successful culture.

“It was the one thing that everyone could see,” Dr. Frank told me in a 2021 interview. “It’s one of the most visible parts of a high school, and it gave us name recognition. … I just knew from the beginning, and I don’t know why, that we were going to have a very successful athletics program. I just had that sense that we were building a community, climate, and culture that was going to be successful.”

Dr. Frank hired every coach, then stepped back to let them do their jobs. But you’d always see him on the sidelines.

“I always did my job that way — I needed to be at everything,” Frank said. “I just felt a sense of commitment that people needed to see me and feel my support. I did that for 13 years. I never saw it as a separate part of the job; I always thought of it an essential part of the job.”

I spoke with many of the Woodland coaches, past and present, whom Dr. Frank hired. Please enjoy their remembrances.

Chris Anderson

Anderson was arguably Frank’s most important coaching hire as the principal knew that a new Valley high school needed to play good football. Anderson came aboard as a physical education teacher and football coach who led Woodland to back-to-back Class SS state and Naugatuck Valley League titles in 2004 and 2005. He now coaches at Naugatuck.

He was a great man. He was very genuine. He was a man of detail, but he never sweated the small stuff. He just let me be me, and that’s true leadership. He was a natural leader, and he taught me so much about leadership. You need to let people do that they need to do to be successful. That’s why so many sports programs excelled at Woodland — and so many programs did blossom quickly — it’s because he hand-picked so many good people.

He was a big football guy because he went to [the University of] Wisconsin, and he knew that sports and football particularly can build a school culture. It was a new school, and you only get one chance to do it right — there are no second chances to make a first impression — and he knew that sports could get people out to support the school. It could get Woodland on the map faster if our name was in the newspapers.

Loren Luddy

Luddy was another one of Frank’s original teacher-coach dual hires. She started Woodland’s girls soccer and softball programs while also teaching Spanish. She still serves as chair of the school’s world languages department and coaches softball, where she’s now a three-time defending Class M state champion.

When Woodland was set to open, I had no intention of leaving my current job [at Naugatuck]. However, my dad encouraged me to at least submit an application and meet the principal. I arrived for my interview, and as Dr. Frank and I entered the building together, he shared the Woodland Way that he had written, along with his vision for the school. Fifteen minutes later, I officially became a Woodland Hawk — and I’ve proudly been one for the past 23 years.

Arnold had a remarkable talent for recognizing the strengths of teachers and coaches, persuading them to take on responsibilities where they could shine. I originally applied and was hired to teach Spanish and coach softball. A week later, Arnold and [Board of Education member] David Byrne took me on a field trip to watch a U15 girls soccer travel team at Hotchkiss Park. An hour later, I was also the head girls soccer coach.

Two years into my time at Woodland, I convinced my husband that we should move to Prospect because I wanted our future children to grow up under the Woodland Way. As an elementary student, my son [Alex] would often ask to visit Dr. Frank to chat and rake the Zen garden on his desk. That same son will now graduate from Woodland this fall.

He had an incredible ability to lead and inspire. Arnold Frank was the heart of Woodland and will always be the soul behind the Woodland Way.

Jim Amato

Amato, one of the few remaining original staff members from 2001, led the Woodland volleyball team to the 2013 Class M state championship. He’s also an English and journalism teacher.

He always had a vision for what he wanted Woodland to be, and he got us to where we were going. When he was building Woodland, he wanted people who would buy into that sense of a village helping raise children. It had to be a team.

He always tasked us with taking a risk to becoming a better educator by trying something we hadn’t tried, even if we were going to fail. I’ve always taken that philosophy and run with it: If there’s something to try, jump right in.

He was always academics first, but athletics weren’t far behind. I remember when he hired me to be the head coach, he said, “I like having a coach in the building who can track their academic progress as they’re growing into athletes. I don’t know if you can coach volleyball, but good luck.” I learned so much from him.

Tim Phipps

Phipps was one of Woodland’s first social studies teachers who also joined Anderson’s football coaching staff. He remained with the school and football program until 2014, the last year of which he was head coach, until taking a job at the Hopkins School.

I believe in the student-athlete model, and for this model to work, the coach needs to be a teacher in the building. No district would let me both teach and coach their students until Dr. Frank gave me a chance at Woodland. I am very grateful for the opportunity to be a Hawk and for the wonderful students and teachers he connected me with along the way.

Tom Hunt

Hunt was the Hawks’ second boys basketball head coach, coming on board in 2007. He led Woodland for a dozen seasons.

Dr. Frank gave me my first opportunity to be a head coach. His office was always open for you to get his help on any situation. He was always supportive and a friend. Being at Woodland always felt like a family, and Dr. Frank was the head of that family. He cared for all like we were his own. [He was] truly a great man and mentor to a lot of coaches and staff.

Tim Shea

Shea served in a number of roles at Woodland in the early days, including as a security guard and a football and track and field coach. He was the defensive coordinator on the Hawks’ title-winning teams and was head coach from 2008-13, including a state title appearance in his last season. He now coaches at Plainville.

Arnold, putting it simply, was special. Arnold was in a unique situation. He was tasked to create a vision and hire people to carry out his vision. We were all a reflection of him. I haven’t been there in a few years, but I can imagine his mark is still visible there and will always be there.

A great weekend for Arnold was when his Badgers and Hawks won. I am glad I was able to do that for him. I am where I am because of him, and I miss him and our conversations. Dr. Frank was and is the Woodland Way.

Jeff Lownds

Lownds, a longtime Long River Middle School science teacher who coached the middle school cross country team, was the first coach Frank hired at Woodland. He’s retired from teaching, but he still coaches cross country and track and field for the Hawks.

Some of the athletes indicated [to Frank] that they’d run for me at Long River and it would be cool for me to coach at Woodland. He approached me outside my classroom, asked if I’d be interested, and I said yes. He shook my hand — best and shortest job interview I’ve ever had.

I have so much admiration for Arnold. What he started and his vision for Woodland, it’s continued since the school opened. That school will always have his stamp on it. You can’t find a nicer man to work for. As a coach, he was extremely supportive and very involved with athletics. He would come to basketball games, football games, track meets and cross country meets.

He was a wonderful, wonderful man. He made your day better just by being there, and we’re all better people for having known him.

Kyle Brennan is a 2009 Woodland graduate who manages the Woodland Regional High School Alumni Association. He can be reached at kylebrennan1@yahoo.com.