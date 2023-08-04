Aubrey Deller is the Naugatuck Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year

BY KEN MORSE

CITIZEN’S NEWS

Naugatuck’s class of 2023 reached some high milestones throughout the last four years. Those achievements took place not only in the classroom, but on the field of competition as well.

Aubrey Deller, the class salutatorian, exemplified what it means to be a student-athlete as she was named the Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The four-year soccer player not only excelled on the field of competition, but she also sported a 4.66 GPA in the process.

“Aubrey is the model student-athlete,” said Naugatuck athletic director Brian Mariano. “Someone who takes seriously what it takes to succeed in the field and in the classroom. She set high goals and expectations in both of those areas.”

Deller, the Greyhound center midfielder, helped her team to the postseason the last two years. She has also become involved with Greyhound Nation, the student-athlete organization geared to reach out to the community and middle school athletes.

“Aubrey was a leader on and off the field and we are going to miss that leadership,” said Naugatuck soccer coach Lisa Mariano. “Her dedication on and off the field was admired. She was always looking for ways to improve on the soccer field. We are going to miss her leadership this fall.”

When Deller wasn’t on the soccer field she was looking for ways to always make a difference. Whether with the Greyhound Nation or giving back to the community through youth sports, she had the attitude that breeds success.

“A lot of our student-athletes volunteer their time in the community,” said Brian Mariano. “Our coaches do a really good job instilling academics as well as athletics and they are very supportive in that end.

“Jen Stone is one of our assistant ADs. She really took on, along with Jenna Dufresne, the Greyhound Nation. It explicitly identifies what a student-athlete is all about, at Naugatuck High School and what they represent within the community. Aubrey is a very involved in giving back to the youth sports programs in town.”

Deller is going on to Bentley University in the fall and majoring in actuarial science. She spends a good deal of her time giving back to the organization she grew up with, serving as a referee for the Naugatuck Youth Soccer league.

“It was such an honor to be chosen as the female athlete because we have so many talented athletes at Naugatuck,” said Deller. “I have always put the academics ahead of the sports side. It’s quite a commitment as I have taken mainly AP and honors courses.

“I have always had a competitive nature. I have been playing soccer since I was a kid and have always had that determination and drive, so it feels kind of natural to bring that competitive nature into the classroom, as well.”

Deller continued: “Even though I played just one sport I stay active with Greyhound Nation and being a referee at Naugatuck Youth Soccer. It feels good to give back to where I started playing. Seeing those little eight and 10-year-olds playing is a very full-circle moment.

“If I’m going to miss anything, I would say, I will miss the tight-knit community at Naugatuck High School. The teachers, the coaches, all the student-athletes as well as your teammates, there was a sense of community. Going to a new school out of state, that sense of community won’t be there and it will be something I will need to re-find.”