State Open leads to New Englands for Murphy, Young

Naugatuck sophomore Allison Murphy and Woodland junior Jaden Young qualified for the New England indoor track championships with top-six performances at the State Open Feb. 22.

Murphy placed fourth (1:37.15) in the 600 meters at the State Open in New Haven, shaving 1.51 seconds off her second-place time at the Class L meet.

Young ran to fifth (3:04.54) in the 1000 meters at the State Open to qualify for New Englands, after finishing second in the event at the Class S meet.

The New England championships are Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Track and Field Center in Boston. Athletes that finish in the top six of their events at the State Open advanced to the New England meet.

Woodland’s Jasmine Michie placed seventh (37-07.5) in the shot put at the State Open.

Naugatuck’s 4×200 relay squad of Murphy, Emma Sonski, Liz Krooss and Rachel Huculak placed 15th (1:52.29), and the 1600 sprint medley relay foursome of Huculak, Krooss, Murphy and Lauren Sonski finished 17th (4:37.93) at the State Open.