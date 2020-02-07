Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Every second counts

Naugatuck’s Spencer Maher earned a pair of three-second victories in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly in a meet with Oxford Jan. 31 to help the Greyhounds to a 96-87 win.

Going the distance

Woodland’s Emma Slavin won the 3200, took third in the 1600 and was part of the second-place 4×800 relay team at the Naugatuck Valley League indoor track championships Feb. 3 as the girls team won its ninth straight title.

A burst of speed

Naugatuck’s Allison Murphy won the 600, finished second in the 300 and was part of the first-place 4×800 relay team at the NVL indoor track championships Feb. 3.

Putting it in gear

Woodland’s Jaden Young kicked it in gear at the NVL indoor track championships Feb. 3, winning the 1000 meters, taking third in the 3200 and running a leg for the first-place 4×400 relay team.

Making the difference

Naugatuck’s Tyvias Dippelhofer’s first-place throw in the shot put at the NVL indoor track championships Feb. 3 helped make the difference as the boys team took home the title.

Naugy Notes

Boys basketball

Naugatuck improved to 14-0 on the season with wins over Torrington, 76-52, Jan. 31 and Watertown, 72-39, Feb. 4. Robert Sanders led the charge against Torrington with 20 points. Avery Hinnant had 17 points, Keywan Garris added 13 points and Derrick Jagello added 10 points. Hinnant had a game-high 19 points against Watertown. Sanders scored 17 points and Ese Onakpoma added 12 points. Naugy is set to play Woodland on Friday and Wolcott on Tuesday.

Boys swimming

Naugatuck stands at 5-3 overall and 5-1 in the NVL after a 96-87 win over Oxford Jan. 31 and a 97-82 loss to Pomperaug Feb 5. Individual event winners against Oxford included Spencer Maher in the 200 freestyle (1:54.13) and the 100 butterfly (56.20), Gavin McKeon in the 500 freestyle (5:43.20), Justin Stone in diving (196.73), and Bailey Ceryak in the 100 backstroke (1:02.80). The 200 medley relay team of Ceryak, Maher, David Green and Steve Herb finished first in 1:51.39. Against Pomperaug, Ethan Phaneuf won the diving event (197.75), Maher took first in the 100 freestyle (50.68) and Jacob Hall won the 100 breaststroke. The 400 freestyle relay team of Maher, Ceryak, Green and Nelson Lavoura took first in 4:08.04. Naugatuck is set to face Holy Cross on Friday and Torrington on Wednesday.

Girls basketball

Naugatuck picked up a pair of wins to improve to 12-4. Naugy knocked off Torrington, 53-42, Jan. 31. Brielle Behuniak led the way with 17 points. Sara Macary added 14 points and Kaylee Jackson chipped in 11. Naugy beat Watertown, 76-58, Feb. 4. Macary led the way with 17 points. Kendall Allen, Lauryn Ramalho and Hailey Russell each had 15 points, and Jackson added 12 points. Naugy is set to play Woodland on Friday and Wolcott on Tuesday.

Word from the Woods

Boys basketball

Woodland stood at 6-8 after losing to Ansonia, 42-40, Jan. 31 and beating Oxford, 72-55, Feb. 5. Nate Bodnar led the Hawks with 14 points against Ansonia. Against Oxford, Trey Mastropietro led the way with 15 points. Nate Smith, Jason Palmieri and Bodnar scored 14 points each. Woodland is set to play Naugatuck on Friday and Derby on Tuesday.

Boys swimming

Woodland faced off against Sacred Heart Jan. 31. No results were reported from the meet. The Hawks are set to face Wilby-Kaynor Friday and Watertown on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Woodland rebounded from a 47-34 loss to Ansonia Jan. 31 with a 48-40 win over Oxford Feb. 4 to improve to 12-4. Gabby Mastropietro and Andra Bojka scored 11 points each in the loss to Ansonia. Kylie Bulinski scored a team-high 14 points in the win over Oxford. Bojka added 13 points and Jill Barbarito had eight points. Woodland is set to play Naugatuck on Friday and Derby on Tuesday.