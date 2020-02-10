Hawks dance their way to first NVL title

BEACON FALLS — After many years of waiting, Woodland finally kicked and moved its way into the Naugatuck Valley League record book.

For the first time in school history, the Hawks claimed the NVL dance championship by edging out five other teams for the title. Woodland outpaced second-place Wolcott on Feb. 4 on the Hawks’ home gym floor.

Woodland performed jazz and hip-hop routines during the two-set competition. Naugatuck also competed with jazz and pom routines. They were joined by Oxford, Seymour and Holy Cross.

As the league champion, the Hawks earned four dancers on the All-NVL team: Kelly Mirando, Mikayla Poirier, Sara Strileckis and Melissa Noble. Naugatuck’s Lyla Alvarez also made the all-league team.

The state championships are set for Feb. 29 at Hamden High.