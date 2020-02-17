All-Decade: Naugatuck football

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
This is part of a series announcing the Citizen’s News All-Decade sports teams from Woodland and Naugatuck high schools. Awards are chosen by the Citizen’s News, taking into consideration postseason honors, statistics, team success, nominations by coaches, and intangibles from 2010-19.
Team of the Decade: 2010
NVL champion, Class S quarterfinalist, last NVL team to beat Ansonia (38-20)
Athlete of the Decade: Jason Bradley
NVL Top Senior and All-State (2014), All-NVL (2013-14), 107 career TD passes
Offense
QB 2015 Jason Bradley: Athlete of the Decade
RB 2013 Mick Pernell: All-NVL (2012), All-Division (2011)
RB 2012 Jake Yourison: All-NVL (2010-11)
WR 2015 Bryan Coney: All-State (2013), All-NVL (2014)
WR 2014 Ryne Griesenauer: All-NVL (2013)
WR 2019 Zack Koslosky: All-NVL (2018), All-Division (2017)
TE 2011 Iman Farimani: All-NVL (2010)
OL 2017 Ben Rossi: All-NVL (2016)
OL 2015 Jack Reardon: All-Division (2013-14)
OL 2014 Kevin Mariano: All-NVL (2013)
OL 2018 Jiram Lopez: All-NVL (2017)
OL 2011 Aaron Echevarria: All-State First Team (2010), All-NVL (2010)
Defense
DL 2012 Mike Giugno: All-Division (2010-11)
DL 2020 Herve Tshibamba: All-NVL (2019), All-Division (2018)
DL 2019 Tyrell Allen: All-NVL (2018), All-Division (2017)
DL 2018 Efe Onakpoma: All-NVL (2017), All-Division (2016)
LB 2019 Jayden Anderson: All-Division (2017-18)
LB 2019 Mike Natkiel: All-NVL (2018), All-Division (2017)
LB 2015 PJ Murphy: All-NVL (2014)
LB 2015 Chris Quarles: All-NVL (2014)
DB 2016 Etty Ilunga: All-Division (2014-15)
DB 2011 Ruben Berger: All-State (2010), All-NVL (2010)
DB 2011 Tyler Conklin: All-NVL (2010)
DB 2016 Antoine Sistrunk: All-State (2015), All-NVL (2015)
Special teams
K 2019 Zack Koslosky: All-NVL (2018), All-Division (2017)
P 2015 Jason Bradley: Athlete of the Decade
KR 2019 Elijah Robinson: 4 kickoff-return TDs (2018)
Honorable Mention: Sammy Ayash, Erich Broadrick, Nikko Cari, Andrew Cirino, Rob Colucci, Jalen Datil, Tyler Deitelbaum, Jacob Fazekas, Shawn Freeney, Malachi Gatison, Brandon Kuczenski, Mike Plasky, Aaron Smith, Marquan Williams, Tim Woodfield.
