Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

All-Region

Former Greyhound Kyla Magalhaes, a junior defender at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., was named to the New England Women’s Intercollegiate Soccer Association (NEWISA) All-Region Second-Team and the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Second-Team. Magalhaes, who started all 18 games this past season, scored one goal and assisted on six as a defender.

Hooping it up

Woodland’s Nate Smith poured in a season-high 29 points in the Hawks’ 74-62 loss to Kennedy Jan. 17 and followed that up with a team-high 17 points in a 66-62 win over Derby Jan 22.

Season-high

Woodland’s Gabby Mastropietro threw down a season-high 17 points Jan. 17 to help the Hawks to a 39-37 win over Kennedy.

Career-high

Naugatuck’s Kendall Allen scored a career-high 10 points in the Greyhounds’ 52-32 win over Ansonia Jan. 22.

Going for 30

Naugatuck’s Robert Sanders scored 30 points, including six 3-pointers, at the Greyhounds ran past Seymour, 86-45, Jan. 23.

Naugy Notes

Boys basketball

Naugatuck improved to 10-0 win wins over Ansonia, 62-32, Jan. 22 and Seymour, 86-45, Jan. 23. Avery Hinnant had a triple double with 14 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocked shots to lead the charge against Ansonia. Ese Onakpoma had 14 points, as well. Robert Sanders added 12 points. Derrick Jagello and Justin Barth chipped in with six points each. Keywan Garris added five points. Sanders led the way against Seymour with 30 points, including six 3-pointers. Jagello added 13 points and Hinnant had 12. Naugatuck will Derby on Saturday and Holy Cross on Tuesday.

Boys swimming

The Greyhounds had a week off before taking on Seymour Friday and Woodland on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Naugatuck improved to 10-2 with a 50-31 win over Shepaug Valley Jan. 18 and a 52-32 win over Ansonia on Jan. 22. Brielle Behuniak led the way against Shepaug with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Kaylee Jackson added 10 points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Hailey Russell had nine points, six rebounds and three steals. Jackson, Sara Macary, Russell and Kendall Allen all scored 10 points to pace the offensive attack versus Ansonia. Lauryn Ramalho (six points) and Alissa McNeil (four points) finished off the Chargers. Naugy will play Seymour Friday and host Holy Cross on Thursday.

Word from the Woods

Boys basketball

Woodland finished the first half of the season 5-5. The Hawks fell to Kennedy, 74-62, Jan. 17. Nate Smith knocked down a game-high 29 points to lead the Hawks. Nate Bodnar hit for 14 points and Joey Giuliani added 10. The Hawks bounced back with a 66-62 win over Derby Jan. 22. Smith again led the way with 17 points. Bodnar had 16 points, Jason Palmieri added 12 and Robert Moriarty scored 11. The Hawks will play Torrington on Friday and Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

Boys swimming

The Hawks faced Kennedy Jan. 17. Results from the meet weren’t reported. Woodland will face Holy Cross on Friday and Naugatuck on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Woodland improved to 9-3 with wins over Kennedy, 39-37, Jan. 17 and Derby, 47-29, Jan 22. Gabby Mastropietro led the Hawks over Kennedy with a game-high 17 points. Andra Bojka led the way versus Derby with 14 points. Jill Barbarito had 10 points, Ava DeLucia added seven points, and Kylie Bulinski and Riley Kane both chipped in six points. Woodland will play Torrington on Friday and Sacred Heart on Tuesday.