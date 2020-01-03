Overtime with Ken Morse

Mo’s Moments

Getting in the win column

Woodland senior Nick DeLucia scored 20 points to lead the Hawks to their first win of the season — a 66-49 victory over Oxford Dec. 27 — and give new head coach John Mariano his first varsity win of his career.

MVP performance

Naugatuck’s Robert Sanders was named Most Valuable Player of the New Britain Holiday Tournament. The junior scored a team-high 26 points in a 77-72 win over Weaver Dec. 28 and had 17 points in a 78-75 win over New Britain Dec. 30 as the Greyhounds won the tournament.

Leading scorer

Woodland sophomore Kylie Bulinski scored a game-high 16 points in a 64-40 win over Kennedy Dec. 27.

Double figures

Naugatuck sophomore Kaylee Jackson scored in double figures in three of the Greyhounds’ first four games this season. Jackson led the way with 15 points in a 53-29 win over Joel Barlow Dec. 27.

Racing to victory

Woodland junior Jaden Young won the 1000 meters at the Hillhouse Holiday Invitational Dec. 28 for the Hawks’ only first-place finish of the meet.

Naugy Notes

Boys basketball

Naugatuck defeated Weaver, 77-72, Dec. 28 and New Britain, 78-75, in overtime Dec. 30 to win the New Britain Holiday Tournament. Robert Sanders led the ’Hounds (3-0) with 26 points against Weaver. Derrick Jagello knocked down 16 points, Keywan Garris had 14 points, Avery Hinnant added 11 points and Ese Onakpoma chipped in with 10 points. Hinnant, who was named to the all-tournament team, led the way with 22 points against New Britain. Sanders knocked down 17 points and was named the tournament MVP. Onakpoma had 16 points and Garris added 12 points. Naugy will play Torrington on Friday and Wilby on Monday.

Boys swimming

After a lengthy holiday break, the Greyhounds (0-1) will get the new year underway Jan. 10 at Kennedy.

Girls basketball

Naugatuck won four in a row to improve to 4-1 on the season. The Greyhounds beat Joel Barlow, 53-29, Dec. 27. Kaylee Jackson led the way with 15 points. Lindsay Walsh, Hailey Russell and Sara Macary added eight points each. Alissa McNeil, Lauryn Ramalho and Felicia Salvati chipped in with four points each. Naugy made it four straight wins with a convincing, 59-26 victory over Derby Dec. 30. Naugy will play Torrington on Friday and Wilby on Tuesday.

Word from the Woods

Boys basketball

Woodland broke into the win column in grand fashion with victories over Oxford, 66-49, Dec. 27 and Litchfield, 58-48, Dec. 28 to win the Cowboys Classic Holiday Tournament. Nick DeLucia led the Hawks with 20 points against Oxford. Joe Giuliani (13 points), Jason Palmieri (12 points), Nate Bodnar (9 points) and Nate Smith (8 points) spread the damage around for Woodland. Against host Litchfield, Bodnar led the way with 16 points. Palmieri had 15 points and Smith added 11 points. Woodland dropped to 2-3 on the season with an 83-70 loss to Holy Cross Dec. 30. Robert Moriarty scored 13 points to lead Woodland. Brady Anderson and Smith each had 11 points, and DeLucia added 10 points. Woodland will play St. Paul on Friday.

Boys swimming

Woodland (1-0) is set to start the new year off with a meet Tuesday against Torrington. The Hawks finish out next week on Friday at Crosby.

Girls basketball

Woodland is off to a 4-1 start to the year. The Hawks breezed past Kennedy, 64-40, Dec. 27. Kylie Bulinski led the Hawks with 16 points. Gabby Mastropietro and Ava DeLucia each had 11 points. Riley Kane (9 points), Sam Sosnovich (7 points) and Kate Sirowich (6 points) finished off the Eagles. Woodland suffered its first loss, falling to Holy Cross, 75-40, Dec. 30. Mastropietro led Woodland with 16 points. Kane had six points. Bulinski and Sosnovich added five points each. Woodland will play St. Paul on Friday and Waterbury Career on Tuesday.