Naugy dives back into season

NAUGATUCK — The Naugatuck boys swim team had 21 days in between meets, but that doesn’t mean the Greyhounds didn’t put in work.

After opening the season Dec. 19 against Glastonbury, Naugatuck dove back into the season with three meets — versus Kennedy Jan. 10, Crosby-Waterbury Career Jan. 14 and Wilby-Kaynor Tech Jan. 16 — in a span of seven days.

The Greyhounds used the time between meets to train and become more versatile as a team

“We still have some of our top guys, but we do have some spots we need to fill in from graduation,” Naugy head coach Dan Knepple said “Some of the in-between swimmers, guys who are up and coming, have really stepped up their work effort.”

The results of the Greyhounds’ training showed, as Naugatuck finished all three meets to start this month swimming exhibition to improve to 3-1.

Naugy made quick work of Kennedy. The Greyhounds took first, second and third in five of seven events to earn an 89-67 victory.

Spencer Maher (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Alex Manasoiu (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) were double-winners against the Eagles.

Joe Amato took second and Steve Herb finished third in the 200 freestyle. Bailey Ceryak placed second in the 100 butterfly, followed by Dave Green. In the 50 freestyle, Nelson Lavoura took second. Herb finished second in 100 freestyle, followed by Kevin Healy.

William Brown, Jason Main and Blake Stone took the top three spots, respectively, in the diving competition.

Naugy upended Crosby-Waterbury Career, 53-42. Jacob Hall won the 200 IM (2:26) and Gavin McKeon placed second. Healy won the 50 free (26.00) and Ceryak won the 200 free (2:06). Maher blistered the competition in the 500 freestyle with a pace of 5:05. Hudson Bombery swam to victory in the 100 freestyle (1:05).

The diving team made another clean sweep with Ethan Phaneuf taking first (197 points), followed by Brown (180) and Justin Stone (153).

Naugy took a sizeable lead over Wilby-Kaynor Tech before coasting to an 89-86 win. Maher won the 100 freestyle (51.03), followed by Manasoiu (54.53) and Herb (56.40) as all three broke the one-minute mark.

Maher also won the 200 IM (2:07.09) and Manasoiu picked up another victory in the 50 freestyle (24.58). Ryan Vincent won the 500 freestyle (5:49.56).

The divers swept the top three spots again with Stone taking first (196), followed by Brown (182) and Phaneuf (174).

“We have five divers and they have all competed, so that is one of our strengths,” Knepple said.

Using a core of about 12 swimmers in four to five different events over the three meets showed the team’s versatility.

“Everyone is working hard and we are starting to put guys in spots where they can succeed,” Knepple said. “We have swam exhibition to close out the last three meets, so it’s giving us the opportunity to switch things up and get more guys involved.”

Naugy is back in the pool on Friday against Seymour and will head to Woodland Jan. 28.