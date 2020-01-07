Naugatuck’s Wilcox ready to get back on the mat

NAUGATUCK — After a slow start to the wrestling season, Naugatuck junior Logan Wilcox is eager to get back on the mat.

Wilcox, who wrestles as a team of one with Pomperaug, lost his first match of the season by a decision Dec. 19 against New Fairfield. The meet was postponed a day due to weather.

“I wasn’t aware that it was moved until the next day since I had a band concert the day before and I’m in Naugatuck and wrestle at Pomperaug,” Wilcox said. “I wasn’t totally prepared and it showed. I ended up losing the match by a decision.”

“I felt I could have done better if I was prepared,” he added. “But, under the circumstances, it was an OK performance for the first time out this season.”

Wilcox was more than ready when he stepped on the mat at the Mike O’Keefe Holiday Classic Dec. 21.

Wrestling in the 182-pound class this season, Wilcox pinned Jordan Palmer of Farmington in 1:43 and advanced to the championship match against Jack Cronin of Nonnewaug. Cronin pinned Wilcox in 46 seconds, and Wilcox earned second place.

“I was really happy with the results,” Wilcox said. “Jack is ranked number one in the state in the 182 bracket and is a good friend of mine.”

Wilcox sat idle during Pomperaug’s next meet against Bunnell Dec. 23 because the Bulldogs, who competed in a tournament earlier that day, did not have a wrestler eligible to compete at the 182-pound class. Wilcox was away for the holidays and unable to participate in the Trumbull Duals Dec. 28.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back out there,” Wilcox said.

After competing in the Bristol Central Invitational over the weekend, Pomperaug is set to face Newtown on Wednesday and compete in the Art Powers Duals at Berlin High on Saturday.