Naugatuck, Woodland girls tip off season

The Woodland girls got the season off on the right foot last week with back-to-back wins over Wolcott and Kaynor Tech.

The Hawks survived a defensive struggle with Wolcott Dec. 18 to pull out a 29-23 win. Woodland maintained a strong presence down low throughout the game, with Kylie Bulinski (8 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks) and Ava DeLucia (6 points, 6 blocks) leading the charge.

The Hawks applied pressure throughout the game. Andra Bojka came away with three steals to go along with her seven points, and Gabby Mastropietro had three steals of her own.

Woodland head coach Jess Moffo said the team needs to get more movement off the ball and avoid fouls. She said having school canceled the day before the Wolcott game had an impact on the team.

“It wasn’t our prettiest game,” she said. “Having a day off before was a noticeable difference with our execution. Hopefully, we got our nerves out and will keep it going.”

The Hawks kept it going the next night in a 28-20 win at Kaynor Tech.

Jillian Barbarito scored a team-high 11 points and Andra Bojka added nine for the Hawks (2-0).

Woodland will play Watertown Monday and Kennedy next Friday.

Naugatuck falls to Sacred Heart in opener: The Naugatuck girls opened the season with a 59-49 loss at Sacred Heart.

Brielle Behuniak scored a team-high 16 points, including 13 points in the first half on the strength of four three-pointers, for the Greyhounds (0-1).

Kaylee Jackson scored 10 points and knocked down two three-pointers in the second half to try to spark a Naugy comeback. Hailey Russell added nine points and Sara Macary had eight points.

Naugatuck will play Oxford Friday and Waterbury Career Monday.