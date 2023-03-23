ANDREAS YILMA CITIZEN’S NEWS The Region 16 Board of Education honored Woodland Regional High School Swimming coach Mike Magas with recognition for his years of coaching girls swim and dive teams. Magas holds a plaque as he stands to right of Board Chairman Robert Hiscox, while he talks about his time with the team. Also in the photogrpaher are, from the left of Magas, team members Ella Bernegger, Molly Kennedy and Maura Beltrami and Superintendent of Schools Michael Yamin. The presentation was made at the school board’s March 8 meeting at Woodland Regional High School. Magas led the Woodland Hawks to four Naugatuck Valley League titles and a second place finish in the Class S state championship meet in November. Magas, who also teaches business at the high school, will continue to coach the Woodland boys tennis team in the spring.
