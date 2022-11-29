NBA League registration

NAUGATUCK — Registration for the NBA League will take place on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the Park and Recreation Center from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Players should come ready to play as players will be given tryout times at registration. Tryouts will be held on Jan. 5 and 6, 2023.

Players must be between the ages of 14 and 18 and in high school as of Dec. 31, 2022. A parent or guardian must sign and fill out the registration form and pay the registration fee of $80 with cash or a check.

New players are required to bring a birth certificate and attend tryouts in order to placed on a team. Anyone with questions can contact League Commissioner Kevin McSherry at 203-723-6609. Registration forms are available online at www.Naugatuck-ct.gov under Parks and Recreation as well as at the Park & Recreation Office at 607 Rubber Ave.