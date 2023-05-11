Police blotter for May 11

Naugatuck Police reported the following arrests:

SHANE CROSSLAND, 50, 38-4 Forest View Lane, Spencer West Virginia, three counts failure to appear second-degree, failure to appear first-degree, April 24.

EDWIN MORALES, 29, 456 Prospect, Road, Waterbury, larceny third-degree, criminal trover second-degree, April 24.

LUIS MARTINEZ, 42, 124 Central Ave., Waterbury, larceny sixth-degree, April 24.

RONALD SWIERBITOWICZ, 42, 44 Culver St., Naugatuck, breach of peace second-degree, assault third-degree, April 24.

SHAKIIRA SEMEDO, 32, 464 Wilmot Ave., Bridgeport, larceny fifth-degree, identity theft second-degree, forgery third-degree, April 25.

ROBERTO SANCHEZ, 31, 8 Rockwell Ave., Naugatuck, operate motor vehicle without license, risk of injury to child, April 25.

RODRIGO PEREIRA, 21, 59 High St., Naugatuck, reckless driving, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, operate motor vehicle without license, April 25.

LORENA JUAREZ, 37, 205 Osborn Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, April 25.

MARK ALVARADO, 28, 92 Asylum St., New Haven, violation of probation, April 25.

STEVEN DICKSON, 33, 46 Cherry St., Naugatuck, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, use motor vehicle without permission, criminal mischief third-degree, April 27.

BRANDON STYLES, 19, 302 Johnson St., Naugatuck, violation of protective order, April 27.

ANTHONY BERRIOS, 43, 132 Red Robin Road, Naugatuck, breach of peace second-degree, criminal violation of restraining order, April 27.

VICTOR VENTURA, 29, 13 Green St., Waterbury, assault – victim elderly or other, criminal mischief second-degree, disorderly conduct, April 28.

JACOB HAFFORD, 43, 78 Woodland Ridge, Meriden, failure to appear first-degree, April 28.

LINDA GARCIA, 66, 1660 Main St., Waterbury, violation of protective order, assault second-degree, April 30.