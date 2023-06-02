Naugatuck police reported the following arrests:

NICOLE FERRAZZI, 39, 205 Heritage Drive, Waterbury, larceny sixth-degree, May 23.

TRAVARES COTTON, 35, 139 Day St., New Haven, breach of peace second-degree, threatening first-degree, harassment first-degree, May 23.

TYRONE CAPELES, 46, 99 Fern St., Naugatuck, two counts of violation of probation, May 23.

RICARDO DAMASCENO, 46, 6 Cali Drive, Shelton, violation of protective order, May 23.

LUKE GENOVESE, 37, 101 Ridge Road, Naugatuck, risk of injury to child, burglary first-degree, assault – victim elderly or other, two counts of threatening second-degree, disorderly conduct, harassment second-degree, May 24.

RACHAEL SEAVY, 32, 63 Olive St., Naugatuck, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, unsafe backing, failure to renew registration, May 24.

JASMINE SALTERS, 33, 82 Greenwood St., Naugatuck, failure to appear second-degree, May 25.

SOLIA BOMMARITO, 20, 300 Virtue Road, Brick, New Jersey, reckless driving, reckless endangerment first-degree, May 26.

JOSEPH FORTIER, 39, 56 Albert Road, Hamden, criminal attempt/burglary first-degree, criminal trespass second-degree, disorderly conduct, May 26.

MEGHAN ELLIS, 29, 421 Spring St., Naugatuck, larceny sixth-degree, May 26.

ANTONIO MCLENDON, 20, 360 High St., Naugatuck, assault third-degree, disorderly conduct, May 26.

CANDAIRA FEWELL, 22, 575 S Main St., Waterbury, assault third-degree, disorderly conduct, May 26.

KYLE ARMBRUSTER, 31, 33 Tail Tree Lane, Torrington, two counts of possession of controlled substance first-offense, use of drug paraphernalia, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs.

May 26.

CANDAIRA FEWELL, 22, 575 S Main St., Waterbury, violation of condition of release second-degree, May 27.

CANDICE BINNS, 39, 360 High St., Naugatuck, violation of protective order, May 27.

DANNA LOPEZ-RIVERA, 26, 56 Stonewall Lane, Waterbury, improper use – marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, evading responsibility – injury/property damage, failure to comply pass on right rules, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, breach of peace second-degree, reckless endangerment second-degree, criminal mischief second-degree, criminal attempt/assault second-degree,

May 27.

DAMIAN RIVERA-OSORIO, 23, 81 Weber Ave., Bridgeport, breach of peace second-degree, assault third-degree, criminal mischief third-degree, May 28.

SAMERIA DUKES, 23, 53 Conrad St., Naugatuck, assault third-degree, criminal mischief third-degree, disorderly conduct, larceny third-degree, May 28.

NATHANIEL GARRIS, 33, 933 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, assault victim elderly or other, disorderly conduct, May 28.