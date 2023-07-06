Police blotter for July 7

Naugatuck police reported the following arrests:

JOHN SULLIVAN, 32, 496 Prospect St., Naugatuck, larceny sixth-degree, June 9.

JOAO PEREIRA, 24, 66 E Pembroke Road, Danbury, failure to comply building inspector order, violation of state building code penalty, June 10.

CARMEN DELGADO, 47, 24 Hickory St., Waterbury, larceny sixth-degree, conspiracy to commit/larceny sixth-degree, June 10.

ASHLEY GRANT, 37, 360 Washington Ave., Waterbury, improper use-marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, criminal impersonation, interfere with officer/resisting, failure to appear first-degree, three counts failure to appear second-degree, June 10.

LISA GARBATINI, 56, 300 Main St., Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, June 12.

DEZMONA HAIRSTON-GUEBRE, 25, 1770 Walton Ave., Bronx, N.Y., failure to appear first-degree, June 12.

ROBERT LUNDEQUIST, 35, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, June 13.

RONALD AVIZ, 58, 48 Goodyear Ave., Naugatuck, disorderly conduct,

June 14.

WALTER PILLO, 26, 244 Prospect St., Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, June 16.

DAVID PADILLA, 55, 302 Quinn St., Naugatuck, failure to drive in proper lane, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, June 16.

JAZMIN ORTIZ, 20, 933 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, June 16.

ROBERT TAGGETT, 68, 156 Aetna St., Naugatuck, strangulation/suffocate third-degree, June 17.

MICHAEL RONDALDO-CARGUA, 22, 390 Poplar St., New Haven, improper use – marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, failure to drive in proper lane, operate motor vehicle without license, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, June 18.

SEAN RYAN, 52, 30 Orient St., Watertown, larceny sixth-degree, June 19.

JOEL ROSARIO, 28, 1335 Mountain Splender Drive, Bozeman, MT, misuse of emergency 911-false alarm,

June 19.

TYLERJAMES PUDSEY, 24, 61 Oak St., Naugatuck, assault third-degree, criminal mischief third degree, June 20.

EMMA SONSKI, 20, 111 Mallane Lane, Naugatuck, failure to drive in proper lane, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, June 20.

MARK CAYER, 32, 61 Greenbriar Road, Oxford, failure to appear second-degree, June 20.

SCOTT BURDICK, 50, 210 Derby Ave., Derby, breach of peace second-degree, assault third-degree, criminal mischief third-degree, June 21.

MIGUEL BURGOS-VANEGAS, 45, 19 Phoenix Ave., Naugatuck, failure to keep right-curve/intersection, failure to obey stop sign, illegal operation of motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, June 21.

JOSE DELEON, 40, 732 New Haven Road, Naugatuck, breach of peace second-degree, violation of protective order, assault third-degree, June 22.