Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Jeremiah Angel Moore-Brown, 27, of 345 Highland Ave. Apt. 1, Mount Vernon, N.Y., was charged Sept. 21 with third-degree larceny and third-degree forgery.

The accused released on a court-set $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 29.

Henry Piekarski, 69, of 15 Hunters Mountain Road, Naugatuck, was charged Sept. 21 with evading responsibility-injury/property damage.

The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 30.

Xiomara Cortes, 32, of 11 Manhan St., Waterbury, was charged Sept. 21 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to keep right.

The accused was released on $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 7.

Christopher O’Neal Gore, 33, of 302 8th Ave. Apt. 5, Tuscaloosa, Ala., was charged Sept. 22 with second-degree computer crime and third-degree telephone fraud.

The accused was held on a $25,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury

Superior Court on Sept. 22.

Alisha Marie Ayala, 28, of 19 Madison St. Apt. 1, Chicopee, Mass., was charged Sept. 22 with possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer/resisting.

The accused was released on a $500 scheduled to in court on Oct. 6.