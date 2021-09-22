Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Jose M. Vazquez, 27, 47 Grandview Ave., Waterbury, was charged Aug. 30 with reckless driving, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, illegal operation of motor vehicle without tint inspection, second-degree reckless endangerment and engaging police in pursuit.

The accused was released on a $5,000 cash bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 15.

Glenn Francoeur, 59, of 569 Chestnut Tree Hill, Oxford, was charged Aug. 30 with reckless driving and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court located on Sept. 23.

Anastasia Christine Riccio, 31, of 185 Andrew Ave., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 30 with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

The accused was held on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 31.

Christina Ferrer, 36, of 65b Grilleytown Road, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 31 with second-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 1.

Darynnette Roldan-Gerena, 39, of 21147 Waterfront East Drive, Luciana, Texas, was charged Aug. 31 with sixth-degree larceny.

The accused was issued a misdemeanor summons and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 22.

Jellyca Gerena, 44, of 35 Chamberlain Road, Seymour, was charged Aug. 31 with sixth-degree larceny.

The accused was issued a misdemeanor summons and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 22.

Tony Pedro Fields, 22, of 22 Dunn Ave., Naugatuck, was charged Sept. 1 with improper use- marker, license or registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, evading responsibility-injury/property damage, operating motor vehicle without license and operating unregistered motor vehicle.

The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 22.

Marissa Anne Ematrudo, 30, of 592 Thompson Ave. Fl2., East Haven, was charged Sept. 2 with second-degree failure to appear, improper use- marker, license or registration and operating unregistered motor vehicle.

The accused was released on bonds totaling $5,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Sept. 15 and Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 16.

Jamanyka L. Devore, 30, of 77 Blake St., New Haven, was charged Sept. 3 with improper use-marker, license or registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, evading responsibility-injury/property damage, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle without license, operating unregistered motor vehicle, engaging police in pursuit and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Bond was set at $10,000 and the accused was scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 16.

Tiffany Cardoso, 37, of 192 Meadow St., Naugatuck, was charged Sept. 4 with third-degree assault.

The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 7.

Brayan Alexandrino, 19, of 58 Highland Ave., Naugatuck, was charged Sept. 5 with failure to drive in proper lane and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 23.

Desteny Eryn Crosby, 29, of 370 Rubber Ave. Apt. 2, Naugatuck, was charged Sept. 5 with violation of protective order and second-degree harassment.

The accused was released on a court-set $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 7.

Jill Kell Giannotti, 41, was charged Sept. 5 with smoking/inhaling cannabis while operating motor vehicle.

The accused was released on a written promise to appear and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 22.

Andrew Dennis, 32, of 57 Perkins Ave., Waterbury, was charged Sept. 6 with reckless driving, improper use-marker, license or registration, and operating unregistered motor vehicle.

The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 23.

Christopher R. Esteves, 33, of 164 Main St., Rockfall, was charged Sept. 7 with reckless driving, evading responsibility-injury/property damage, possession of controlled substance, third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to child and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The accused was held on a $15,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 8.

Timothy F. Croke, 55, of 60 Wolfpit Ave. 1b, Norwalk, was charged Sept. 7 with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint.

The accused was released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 22.

William B. McNeil, 35, of 362 Prospect St., Bridgeport, was charged Sept. 8 with two counts of fourth-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny, criminal attempt at fifth-degree larceny, four counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and four counts of illegal possession of shoplifting device.

The accused was released on a $3,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 22.

Alberto Maldonado, 41, of 167 Rubber Ave. Apt. 1Fl., Naugatuck, was charged Sept. 8 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and following too close with accident.

The accused was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 23.