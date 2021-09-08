Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Nancy Minardi, 56, of 132 Greenleaf Ave., Waterbury, was charged Aug. 19 with third-degree assault.

The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 20.

Aidrian Elias Colon, 23, of 46 Pond St. Apt. basement, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 19 with disorderly conduct.

The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 20.

Christopher Michael Cammilletti, 29, of 273 Queen St. Apt. 2C, Southington, was charged Aug. 19 with second-degree failure to appear, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of controlled substance.

The accused was held on bonds totaling $25,500 and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 20.

Shyena D. Joseph, 28, of 268 Congress Ave. Apt. 1, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 19 with sixth-degree larceny.

The accused was issued a misdemeanor summons, released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 1.

Raul Quiles, 51, of 827 May St., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 19 with violation of protective order.

The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 20.

Daevyon Johahn Moore, 25, of 22 Bradley Ave. Apt. 5B, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 20 with first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and three counts of third-degree assault.

The accused was held on a court-set $100,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 23.

Julian Colon, 37, of 39 Sheffield Terrace, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 20 with risk of injury to child, violation of protective order, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment.

The accused was held on a $50,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 23.

Walter Solberg, 62, of 284 Church St. Apt. 40, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 20 with risk of injury to child, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.

The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 1.

Robert Olofson, 31, of 647 Field St., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 20 with third-degree assault.

The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 23.

Tameika Dorman, 45, of 3477 Corsa Ave 2b, Bronx, N.Y., was charged Aug. 20 with sixth-degree larceny.

The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 1.

Elaine Saldana-Martinez, 39, of 36 Beebe St., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 21 with disorderly conduct.

The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 23.

Dylan Michael Scott, 20, of 131 Manners Ave., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 24 with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree criminal trespass.

The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 25.

Allan Antunes Costa, 25, of 585 Park Road U3-8, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 24 with first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order, first-degree stalking and second-degree harassment.

The accused was released on a $25,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 25.

Lawrence J. Gomez, 62, of 1013 Weid Drive Apt. 11D, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 24 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and left turn-failure to yield right of way.

The accused was released with a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 16.

Pamela M. Carmody, 40, of 70 Edin Ave., Waterbury, was charged Aug. 24 with second-degree harassment.

The accused was released with a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 25.

Andrew M. Lang, 28, 139 Lewis St. Apt. 23, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 24 with violation of protective order.

The accused was released on a court-set promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 25.

Scott Childs, 31, of 123 High St., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 24 with risk of injury to child, cruelty to animals and third-degree assault.

Bond was set at $100,000 and the accused was scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 25.

Charles Rodriguez, 56, of 689 High St., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 24 with risk of injury to child, third-degree assault, second-degree threatening, third-degree strangulation and disorderly conduct.

The accused was released on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 25.

Michael Lafontain, 55, of no certain address, was charged Aug. 26 with first-degree criminal trespass.

The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 8.

Ryan P. Orourke, 39, of 2805 Ocean Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged Aug. 26 with fifth-degree larceny, organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny and extradition arrest no warrant.

The accused was held pending arraignment in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 27.

Elzbieta Hulas, 57, of 1081 New Haven Road 6e, Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 27 with violation of protective order.

The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 30.

Omar Bojadzic, 19, of 518 Spring St., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 28 with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree criminal mischief.

The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 30.

Kenneth Sprague, 79, of 66 Hillview St., Naugatuck, was charged Aug. 28 with disorderly conduct.

The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 8.

Maryelizabeth Bradford, 24, of 69 James St. Apt. 106, Hartford, was charged Aug. 28 with second-degree failure to appear.

The accused was released on a $3,000 court-set surety bond for a PRAWN warrant and was scheduled to appear at the Harford Superior Court on Sept. 8. The accused was released on a promise to appear for motor vehicle violations and scheduled to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court on Sept. 9.

Jordan Peck, 32, of 186 Chelsea St., Stratford, was charged Aug. 29 with third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and two counts of third-degree forgery.

The accused was held on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 30.

Ashley D. James, 31, of 49 Lodge St., New Haven, was charged Aug. 29 with disorderly conduct.

The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 30.

Abdurraheem C. Holloway, 38, of 317 Ely Ave., Norwalk, was charged Aug. 29 with disorderly conduct.

The accused was issued a $1,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 30.