Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Myzafer Karameta, 81, of 4 Endogen St., Naugatuck, was charged June 28 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on June 28 at 2:30 p.m. the accused was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a domestic incident on June 21, 2021. The accused was released on a promise to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court on June 29.

Angel Sanchez, 32, of 300 Schraffts Drive Apt. 102, Waterbury, was charged June 28 with fifth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, violation of protective order, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.

Police reported on June 28 at 2:30 p.m. the accused was taken into custody for an outstanding arrest warrant, stemming from an incident in December 2020, in which the accused allegedly used a stolen credit card and violated a court order. The accused was held on a $15,000 court-sent bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 29.

Robert Daccolti, 36, of 184 Hanover St., Bridgeport, was charged June 28 with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police reported on June 28 an officer conducted a motor vehicle investigation on Cross Street. During the course of the investigation, police reported, it was found the accused was in possession of narcotic paraphernalia. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 25.

David Balek, 43, of 54 Orange Terrace, West Haven, was charged June 29 with use of motor vehicle without permission.

Police reported on June 29 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant at Waterbury Superior Court. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused took a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission on or about March 3, 2021. The accused was held to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 29.

Shane Jason Harrison, 25, of 67 Edgewood Ave., New Haven, was charged June 29 with second-degree threatening, disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal trespass and two counts of violation of protective order.

Police reported on June 29 police responded to the area of 157 Quinn St. for a report of a suspicious person. Through the investigation, police reported, officers discovered the accused created a disturbance. Police reported the accused also had an arrest warrant that he was processed on. The accused was held on bonds totaling $26,500 and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Andrew M. Lang, 28, of 139 Lewis St. Apt. 23, Naugatuck, was charged June 29 with violation of protective order and second-degree harassment.

Police reported on June 29 at approximately 7:43 p.m. the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant from an incident that was reported to Naugatuck police on June 13, 2021. Police reported it was reported the accused called the victim multiple times in a harassing manner, which was also found to be in violation of an active protective order. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Justin Cummings, 28, of 597 Millville Ave. Apt. 6-10, Naugatuck, was charged June 30 with use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell hallucinogens, operation of a drug factory and sale of 1 kilogram or more of cannabis.

Vanessa A. Wallen, 36, of 49 Chapman Ave., Waterbury, was charged June 30 with second-degree failure to appear, interfering with an officer/resisting and assault of public safety or emergency medical personnel.

Police reported on June 30 at approximately 9:16 p.m. officers found the accused standing alone in the Cross Street commuter lot. Police reported it was discovered through the course of the investigation that the accused had an active failure to appear (PRAWN) warrant stemming from motor vehicle charges. When officers attempted to handcuff the accused, police reported, she resisted arrest and assaulted the arresting officers. The accused was held on a $2,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 1.

Troop I reported the following charges recently filed in Beacon Falls and Prospect:

Andrea Lynea Santoro, 29, of 13 Devonshire Road, Wolcott, was charged July 4 with risk of injury to child, disorderly conduct and third-degree assault.