Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Regan Stacy Chardon, 20, of 150 Huntington St., New Haven, was charged June 17 with first-degree failure to appear, improper use of marker, license or registration, failure to display plates/inserts, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating motor vehicle without license, operating unregistered motor vehicle and illegal operation of motor without tint inspection.

Police reported on June 17 an officer conducted a motor vehicle investigation on Cherry Street. Police reported the accused was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant from Hamden police. The accused was held on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 18.

Kashawndra Monique Boothe, 41, of 25 Seymour St., Waterbury, was charged June 17 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on June 17 at approximately 8:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, for a shoplifting complaint. Police reported the accused was found to not be scanning all merchandise at a self-checkout register. Police reported the accused took a total of $172.97 in unpaid merchandise. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 11.

Khulekani Qiniso Mhlongo, 35, of 258 Birchfield Drive Apt. 1, Waterbury, was charged June 17 with violation of protective order.

Police reported on June 17 at approximately 9:22 p.m. the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant stemming from an incident that was reported to police on July 1, 2020. During the incident, police reported, it was reported the accused showed up to where the victim was residing at the time which was found to be in violation of an active protective order. The accused was held on a court-set $25,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 18.

Terry Lynn Lewis, 33, 35 Allentown Road, Wolcott, was charged June 18 with possession of controlled substance and sale of controlled substance.

Police reported on May 19, 2021, an officer responded to Beacon Brook Health Center on a report of found narcotics. Police reported an officer conducted an investigation and found the accused was delivering a patient at Beacon Brook a bag of narcotics. On June 18, the accused turned himself in on an active arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 11.

Thomas John Buonocore, 41, of 23 Union St. Apt. 1, Naugatuck, was charged June 18 with possession of controlled substance.

Police reported on June 18 at approximately 6:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 380 North Main St. on a report of a male party sitting inside a vehicle and slumped over the wheel. Police reported responding officers observed the accused to be sleeping inside the vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 4.

Jerry Eugene Saunders, 54, of 39 Calumet St., Waterbury, was charged June 19 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.

Police reported on June 19 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident in which the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 26.

Kyle Botelho, 29, of 96 Irving St., Naugatuck, was charged June 20 with first-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on June 20 at 1:37 p.m. the accused was involved in a motor vehicle investigation. Through the course of the investigation, police reported, the accused was found to have an active PRAWN arrest warrant for failure to appear. The accused was held on a court-set $25,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 21.

Markus M. Miranda, 25, of 200 Spencer St., Naugatuck, was charged June 20 with risk of injury to child, fifth-degree larceny, violation of protective order, third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on June 20 approximately 8:52 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in a physical altercation with the victim. Police reported the accused also violated a full no-contact protective order with another victim on scene. Police reported the accused fled the area in a motor vehicle and was later found by officers. The accused was held on a $100,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 21.

Jett Black, 24, of 114 Thunderbird Drive, Naugatuck, was charged June 21 with third-degree larceny.

Police reported on June 21 an officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Prospect Street on a moped. During the course of the investigation, police reported, it was determined the moped was stolen in 2020 from Westport. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 25.

Edward P. Smith Jr., 61, of 28 Idleview Drive, Naugatuck, was charged June 21 with first-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on June 21 at approximately 6 a.m. the accused turned himself in on an active PRAWN arrest warrant. The accused was held on a $30,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 21.

Tamara Kovalsky, 40, of 30 Warm Earth Road, Naugatuck, was charged June 21 with illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance and illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.

Police reported on June 21 at approximately 4 p.m. officers initiated a motor vehicle stop on the accused’s vehicle that showed a suspended registration. During the investigation, police reported, narcotics were located inside the vehicle. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 18.

Allan Marin, 29, of 901 Bank St. Apt. 4N, Waterbury, was charged June 22 with first-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on June 22 the accused was arrested on an active Failure to Appear (PRAWN) arrest warrant, stemming from a motor vehicle and narcotic arrest. The accused was held on a $50,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 22.

Wayne L. Lequire, 49, of 110 Majorie St., Naugatuck, was charged June 22 with violation of protective order.

Police reported on June 22 at approximately 6 a.m. the accused turned himself in on an active arrest warrant stemming from a previous domestic violence incident on May 11, 2021. Police reported the victim did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident. The accused was released on a court-set $1,000 cash bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 22.

Amie M. Drown, 36, of 300 15th Ave., Waseca, Minn., was charged June 22 with second-degree failure to appear and first-degree custodial interference.

Police reported on June 22 the accused turned herself in on an active arrest warrant that was held by the Naugatuck Police Department. Police reported the warrant was issued for an incident that occurred on June 12, 2021, where the accused took her child she no longer had custody of across state lines. Police reported the accused also turned herself in on an active PRAWN arrest warrant. The accused was released on bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 11.

Cory Mejnartowicz, 40, of 1 Cherokee Trail, Shelton, was charged June 22 with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police reported on June 22 officers were dispatched to a physical domestic complaint. Through the investigation, police reported, it was revealed that both parties had engaged in a physical altercation with each other and appeared to be extremely intoxicated. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 23.

Nick C. Burns, 45, of 152 May St., Naugatuck, was charged June 22 with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police reported on June 22 officers were dispatched to a physical domestic complaint. Through the investigation, police reported, it was revealed that both parties had engaged in a physical altercation with each other and appeared to be extremely intoxicated. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 23.

Leequaje Jhadd Jackson-Brown, 23, of 4 Rosewood Court, Naugatuck, was charged June 22 with possession of controlled substance, home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree larceny, first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal mischief.

Alliyah Alecia Scott, 19, of 461 Spring St. Apt. 4d, Naugatuck, was charged June 23 with second-degree failure to appear, operating motor vehicle without license, use of motor vehicle without permission and engaging police in pursuit.

Police reported on June 23 at 1:29 a.m. officers responded for a report of a motor vehicle taken without the owner’s permission. Police reported the accused was also processed on a warrant for failure to appear. The accused was held on bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 23.