Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Richard Holmes, 23, 77 Wall St., Waterbury, was charged June 10 with third-degree larceny.

Police reported on June 10 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant at Waterbury Superior Court. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused stole a motor vehicle on or about Oct. 18, 2020. The accused was held to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 10.

Matthew Zimmitti, 27, of 184 Harrison Road, Cheshire, was charged June 10 with reckless driving, evading responsibility-injury/property damage, risk of injury to child, sixth-degree larceny, violation of protective order, third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, engaging police in pursuit, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with officer/resisting, illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on June 10 at approximately 9:11 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for a violation of a protective order. Through the course of the investigation, police reported, it was discovered the accused was at the victim’s residence in violation of the active protective order. Police reported it was also reported the accused became involved in an argument with the victim that escalated when the accused grabbed the victim’s face causing minor injury and threw her to the floor. Police reported the accused fled in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival and was later located by officers operating his motor vehicle in a reckless manner. Police reported officers attempted to stop the accused’s vehicle, but he accelerated to a high rate of speed and subsequently crashed into a wooded area. Police reported the accused fled on foot and was later located by officers and taken into custody. The accused was held on a $100,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 11.

Tonija Monet Young-Spencer, 24, of 67 Rusting Reed Road, Naugatuck, was charged June 11 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on June 11 officers responded to an address in Naugatuck for a report of a domestic disturbance. During the course of the investigation, police reported, it was determined an interior glass door was shattered by the accused. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 14.

Karen Pacowta-Bittar, 57, of 53 Conrad St. Apt. 34f, Naugatuck, was charged June 11 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to drive in proper lane.

Police reported on June 11 an officer responded to a motor vehicle collision at Hoadley Street at Pine Street. During the course of the investigation, police reported, the accused appeared to be under the influence of alcohol/drugs. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on July 28.

Jerrid Luciano Attilio, 22, of 10 Judith Lane, Waterbury, was charged June 11 with improper use of marker, license or registration, failure to display plates/inserts, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis and illegal possession of weapon in motor vehicle.

Police reported on June 11 an officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Cross Street. During the course of the investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be in possession of a machete-style knife easily accessible as well as narcotics. Police reported the accused also had an outstanding arrest warrant from Waterbury police. The accused released to the custody of Waterbury Police Department on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on July 28.

Selena Ariana Medina, 25, of 33 Young St., Waterbury, was charged June 11 with violation of protective order.

Police reported on June 11 an officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Cross Street. During the course of the investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be the passenger inside the vehicle who had an active protective order protecting the male victim, who was also inside the vehicle. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 14.

George Allen, 50, of 201 E. Waterbury Road, Naugatuck, was charged June 12 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on June 12 at approximately 12:48 a.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for an unknown vehicle parked in the front yard with an unknown party on the back porch of the residence. When officers arrived, police reported, the accused was found by the car parked on the lawn and told officers that he had been drinking and driving. Through the officers’ investigation, police reported, the accused was confirmed to have been operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on July 9.

Melissa A. Barzydlo, 40, of 73 Melissa Lane, Prospect, was charged June 12 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on June 12 police responded to Walmart regarding a shoplifter. Police reported it was reported the accused stole $227.35 in various merchandise. The accused was issued a misdemeanor summons and released on scene and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 4.

Trisha Denby, 28, of 115 Prospect St., Naugatuck, was charged June 12 with violation of protective order.

Police reported on June 12 officers responded to reports of verbal arguing outside a residence. Through the investigation, police reported, it was determined that the accused violated a court-set protective order with a female victim. The accused was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 16.

Samantha Castro, 22, of 115 Prospect St., Naugatuck, was charged June 12 with second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on June 12 officers were dispatched to a verbal argument outside a residence. Through the course of their investigation, police reported, it was determined that the accused was involved in a disagreement and ongoing issues with another female party. The accused was released and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 3.

Paul M. Galli, 44, of 170 Nova Scotia Hill Road, Watertown, was charged June 13 with evading responsibility-injury/property damage.

Police reported on June 12 at approximately 11:21 p.m. officers were dispatched for an evading motor vehicle. During the course of the investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused purposely struck the victim’s vehicle with his own vehicle and left the scene. The accused was issued misdemeanor summons and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 19.

Marisa Liuailing Vargas, 21, of 26 Cathy Lane, Waterbury, was charged June 13 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, operating motor vehicle without license and failure to keep right.

Police reported on June 13 at approximately 2:42 a.m. the accused was stopped on New Haven Road. for erratic driving. Police reported the accused failed a field sobriety test. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court on June 29.

Desteny Eryn Crosby, 28, of 139 Lewis St. Apt. 23, Naugatuck, was charged June 14 with second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault and interfering with an officer/resisting.

Police reported on June 14 at 1:42 a.m. officers were dispatched for an active verbal domestic dispute. Police reported it was determined through the investigation that the altercation was physical prior to officers’ arrival. Police reported the accused is alleged to have scratched and slapped the accused several times. When advising the accused she was under arrest, police reported, the accused resisted arrest and refused to listen to commands. The accused was released on a $2,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 14.

Randy S. Dombroski, 38, of 30 Ash Road, Naugatuck, was charged June 14 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on June 14 at approximately 6:15 a.m. the accused turned himself in on an active domestic arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused pushed the victim up against the wall during an argument. The accused was held on a $1,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 14.

Michael S. Noel, 46, of 79 Picture Lane, Naugatuck, was charged June 14 with traveling unreasonably fast, illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis.

Police reported on June 14 at approximately 4:54 p.m. the accused was placed under arrest for an active arrest warrant. Police reported the arrest warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred on Nov. 17, 2020, where the accused was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Through further investigation, police reported, it was discovered the accused was driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. While the accused was taken into custody, police reported, the accused was found to be in possession of narcotics. The accused was released on bonds totaling $15,000 and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 4.

Rashawn Arnold, 35, of 60 Westport Drive, Waterbury, was charged June 14 with second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on June 14 at approximately 10:40 a.m. the accused responded to the victim’s workplace and confronted her about the retrieval of his vehicle. During this confrontation, police reported, the accused displayed a pocket knife and threatened to cut the victim. Police reported the accused later responded to the Naugatuck Police Department to turn himself in. The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 15.

Americus Juanita Powell, 19, of 620 Washington Ave., Waterbury, was charged June 14 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on June 14 at 6:30 p.m. officers responded to Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, for a shoplifting. Police reported the accused was reported to have stolen $100.36 worth of merchandise. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 11.

Demitri Michael Palumbo, 25, of 3203 Reedybrook Crossing, Apex, N.C., was charged June 16 with second-degree harassment.

Police reported on June 16 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused was involved in a domestic and the accused was harassing the victim. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 16.

Elvis Perez, 56, of 96 Rainbow Road, Bridgeport, was charged June 16 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on June 16 at 5:20 p.m. officers responded to Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, for a shoplifting. Police reported it was reported the accused had stolen $328.97 worth of merchandise. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 18.