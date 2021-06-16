Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Victor Manuel Santiago, 30, of 716 New Haven Road, Naugatuck, was charged May 24 with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on April 26, 2021, 1:54 p.m. officers responded to the Comfort Inn at 716 New Haven Road for a reported assault on an employee. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused became involved in an argument with the victim over payment. Police reported the victim stated he only asked when the accused would be paying his bill when he was suddenly assaulted by the accused. Police reported this account of events was confirmed with other staff. Police reported the accused was taken into custody when he turned himself in on the warrant. The accused was held on a $5,000 court-set surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 24.

Angelica Jarrin, 24, of 200 North Main St., Naugatuck, was charged May 24 with reckless driving and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on May 24 at approximately 6 a.m. the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Naugatuck. Police reported the warrant was from an incident that occurred on March 19, 2021. Police reported the accused was recklessly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The accused was held on a court-set $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 24.

James Loughlin, 58, of 784 Andrew Mountain Road, Naugatuck, was charged May 24 with sale of certain illegal drugs, conspiracy to commit sale of certain illegal drugs and possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis.

Police reported on May 24 at around 12:30 p.m. the accused and another individual were arrested after conducting a narcotics sale transaction at the Rite Aid Pharmacy at 52 Rubber Ave. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 21.

Anthony R. Sullivan, 39, of 2743 East Main St., Waterbury, was charged May 24 with sale of certain illegal drugs, criminal attempt at commit sale of certain illegal drugs, possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and operation of drug factory.

Police reported on May 24 at around 12:30 p.m. the accused and another individual were arrested after conducting a narcotics sale transaction at the Rite Aid Pharmacy at 52 Rubber Ave. The accused was released on a $50,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 21.

Joseph Evanich, 63, of 94 Wilson St., Naugatuck, was charged May 25 with second-degree criminal trespass.

Police reported on May 25 at 8:35 p.m. officers responded to an address for an unwanted party inside of a home. Through investigation, police reported, it was learned the accused entered the home without permission. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 28.

Jose Ramon Mateo, 41, of 2 Read St. Apt. 1, New Haven, was charged May 26 with violation of protective order.

Police reported on May 26 the accused was charged with violation of a protective order. The accused was released on a court-set $2,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on May 27.

Lisa Dean Lawton, 61, of 264 Spencer St., Naugatuck, was charged May 26 with six counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on May 26 the accused was arrested on active (PRAWN) arrest warrants. The accused was released on a court-set surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on July 21.

Markus M. Miranda, 25, of 200 Spencer St., Naugatuck, was charged May 26 with violation of protective order, third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 26 at 4:20 p.m. officers responded to an address for an assault that occurred. Through investigation, police reported, it was discovered the accused assaulted the victim in violation of a protective order. Police reported the accused turned himself a short time after and was placed under arrest. The accused was released on a $20,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 27.

David Ryan Cassolino, 42, of 96 Charles St. Apt. 4, Waterbury, was charged May 27 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on May 27 at 1:49 a.m. officers responded to the Mobil gas station at 282 South Main St. on a report of a two males who attacked another male and the two males fled in a vehicle. Upon arrival, police reported, the accused stated he did not know the two males who attacked him and he did not want to press charges. During the course of the investigation, police reported, it was discovered the accused was operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 22.

Julio Gomes, 39, of 74 Gorman St., Naugatuck, was charged May 27 with third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Police did not include information on this arrest in the reports.

Elizabeth Dana, 28, of 18 Highwood Ave., Oakville, was charged May 27 with violation of protective order.

Police reported on May 27 the accused was arrested on an active domestic arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was issued due to the accused violating a criminal protective order against the victim. The accused was released on a $1,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 1.

Ali Muzemboko Yale, 45, of 70 Alma St., Naugatuck, was charged May 27 with risk of injury to child, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 27 the accused was arrested after the victim reported he was hit by the accused. The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 29.

Alessia Janae Palermo, 18, of 129 Lewis St. 13, Naugatuck, was charged May 27 with third-degree criminal mischief.

Police reported on May 27 an officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Scott Street. Police reported the accused was the operator of the vehicle and had an outstanding arrest warrant. Police reported the accused is accused of damaging the property of another. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 21.

Drew Charles Larowe, 31, of 117 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged May 27 with first-degree failure to appear and seven counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on May 27 the accused was arrested on active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrants. The accused was held on bonds and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 28.

June Kathleen Hogan, 67, of 121 Aetna St., Naugatuck, was charged May 27 with violation of protective order.

Police reported on May 27 at 11:20 p.m. officers observed a suspicious motor vehicle with two occupants in the empty parking lot of 129 Rubber Ave. Police reported it was later determined that the accused was urinating on the sidewalk near the door in the plaza. Police reported it was also discovered that the two parties had a full no contact protective order with each other. The accused was issued a $1,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on May 29.

Ashley M. Tooley, 33, of no certain address, was charged May 28 with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, violation of protective order, second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault.

Police reported on May 28 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant by the Waterbury Police Department and turned over to Naugatuck police. Police reported the warrant was issued for an incident where the accused was involved in a home invasion. The accused was held on a $150,000 court-set bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 1.

Tanijaha Sandra Harrington, 24, of 279 Oakville Ave., Waterbury, was charged May 28 with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault.

Police reported on May 28 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant by the Waterbury Police Department and turned over to Naugatuck police. Police reported the warrant was issued for an incident where the accused was involved in a home invasion. The accused was held on a $250,000 court-set bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 1.

Dennis Harold Miller, 55, of 206 Bluebird Drive, Naugatuck, was charged May 28 with evading responsibility-injury/property damage, failure to drive in proper lane and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on May 28 Naugatuck police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the area of 216 May St. for a single-vehicle collision into a telephone pole. Upon arrival, police reported, officers were unable to locate a vehicle, however observed a heavily damaged telephone pole that was cracked in multiple places, as well as a destroyed fire hydrant. Through investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused was the operator of the vehicle which fled the scene. Police reported the accused was arrested a very short time later at his residence. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 22.

Khristine Long, 46, of 206 Bluebird Drive, Naugatuck, was charged May 28 with illegal carrying firearm under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, second-degree breach of peace, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer/resisting and assault of public safety or emergency medical personnel.

Police reported on May 28 Naugatuck police, fire and EMS were dispatched to the area of 216 May St. for a single-vehicle collision into a telephone pole. Upon arrival, police reported, officers were unable to locate a vehicle, however observed a heavily damaged telephone pole that was cracked in multiple places, as well as a destroyed fire hydrant. Through investigation, police reported, officers developed a suspect quickly, and responded to the address of that suspect. Police reported the accused, who was present at the address, confronted officers and interfered with their investigation. Police reported the accused appeared to be intoxicated and/or under the influence of a narcotic and was in possession of a firearm. Police reported when officers attempted to remove the firearm from the accused’s possession and conduct an arrest, the accused became combative and struggled with officers over the firearm. The accused was held on a $25,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 1.

Shane E. Randall, 52, of 72 Wall St., Waterbury, was charged May 29 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, improper use of marker, license or registration and failure to renew registration.

Police reported on May 29 at 7:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Meadow Street for a suspicious vehicle. Police reported the vehicle was located on Meadow Street in front of Duchess restaurant. After investigation, police reported, it was discovered that the accused vehicle had misuse of registration plates, and the accused was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on July 15.

Jerzy Drozd, 60, of 44 Osboru Road A6, Naugatuck, was charged May 29 with evading responsibility-injury/property damage, failure to drive in proper lane and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on May 29 at 11:01 p.m. officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a parked motor vehicle. Through further investigation, police reported, officers determined the accused struck two parked motor vehicles and was found to be operating under the influence. The accused was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 24.

Greg Ballester, 39, of 33 Ridge Road U5, Naugatuck, was charged May 30 with first-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on May 30 at approximately 4:15 a.m. an officer observed a suspicious motor vehicle in the area of 252 Spring St. Police reported the accused was asleep in the driver’s seat and was later determined to have an active PRAWN arrest warrant. The accused was held on a $50,000 court-set surety bond and scheduled to appear in superior court on June 1.

Mutuale Tshibambe, 61, of 3013 Columbus Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, was charged May 30 with failure to comply with building inspector order and violation of state building code.

Police reported on May 30 at 11 a.m. the accused was arrested for an arrest warrant for violations of state building codes and orders of the building inspector to repair. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Criminal Housing Court on June 2.

Aline M. Dasilva, 36, of 254 City Hill St., Naugatuck, was charged May 30 with risk of injury to child, third-degree assault and third-degree strangulation.

Police did not include information on this arrest in the reports.

Tyra Vanosten, 20, of 25 Brunswick Ave., Troy, N.Y., was charged May 30 with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on May 30 at 10:09 p.m. police responded to Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, for a shoplifter in custody. Police reported the accused was identified as the shoplifter. Police reported Walmart loss prevention stated the accused left the store without paying for $99.95 worth of merchandise. The accused was issued a misdemeanor summons and released with a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Criminal Housing Court on July 28.

Aalyah Aybar, 19, of 411 Knollwood Circle, Waterbury, was charged May 30 with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on May 30 at 10:09 p.m. police responded to Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, for a shoplifter in custody. Police reported the accused was identified as the shoplifter. Police reported Walmart loss prevention stated the accused left the store without paying for $99.95 worth of merchandise. The accused was issued a misdemeanor summons and released with a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Criminal Housing Court on July 28.

Peter E. Mariano, 60, of 500 Hillside Ave., Naugatuck, was charged June 1 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on June 1 at approximately 4:33 p.m. officers conducted a welfare check of the accused while he was operating a motor vehicle. Police reported officers were advised by a caller the accused was highly intoxicated and not supposed to be operating a motor vehicle due to a recent suspension of his license. During the investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and had two prior DUI arrests. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 8.

Evelyn Diaz, 43, of 827 May St., Naugatuck, was charged June 1 with second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on June 1 the accused was involved in a domestic dispute where the accused struck the victim in the face. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 2.

Edward J. Kurtz, 62, of 145 Chestnut Ave., Waterbury, was charged June 1 with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on June 1 officers were dispatched to an address in Naugatuck for a welfare check. After further investigation, police reported, it was revealed that there was a domestic violence incident where the accused struck the victim in the face with an open palm strike. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 7.

Jimmy L. Ross, 42, of 565 Cooke St., Waterbury, was charged June 2 with reckless driving, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and engaging police in pursuit.

Police reported on June 2 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant at Waterbury Superior Court. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused engaged police in pursuit along with the other listed charges on or about Jan. 13, 2021. The accused was held on bonds and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 2.

Jose Joaquin Suarez-Medrano, 38, of 31 Clay St., New Haven, was charged June 2 with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, risk of injury to child and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on June 2 an officer responded to an address in Naugatuck for a report of a burglary. During the investigation, police reported, the accused was developed as a suspect and was later taken into custody in New Haven. The accused was held on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 3.

Gregory A. Dipietro, 38, of 925 Oronoke Road 29a, Waterbury, was charged June 3 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, improper use of marker, license or registration, operating/towing unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and illegal operation of motor vehicle without tint inspection.

Police reported on June 3 at 4:24 p.m. the accused was stopped due to motor vehicle violations. During the investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The accused was issued a summons and scheduled to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court on July 22.

Mariah Lishay Robinson, 30, of 1348 New Haven Road, Naugatuck, was charged June 3 with drinking while driving and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on June 3 at approximately 8:27 p.m. an officer initiated a motor vehicle investigation in the area of Cherry Street at Salem Bridge. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and drinking while driving. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 14.

Breanna DelGrosso, 22, of 134 Crestwood Drive, Naugatuck, was charged June 3 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police reported on June 3 at 9:14 p.m. the accused failed to stop for an officer at a DUI checkpoint on Route 63 in the initial encounter but shortly after complied. Police reported the accused was instructed to pull over to the side of the road and a motor vehicle investigation was initiated. Police reported it was discovered that the accused was in possession of marijuana, which exceeded the amount of over a half ounce. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 28.

Todd Louie Brennan, 35, of 75 Cutler St., Watertown, was charged June 3 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, possession with intent to sell, possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, drinking while driving and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on June 3 at approximately 10:19 p.m. an officer initiated a motor vehicle investigation in the area of Cherry Street at Scott Street. Through the officer’s investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, drinking while driving and illegal possession of narcotics. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 14.

Sadie Velez, 39, of 1268 Baldwin St. Apt 1 North, Waterbury, was charged June 3 with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on June 3 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Naugatuck police responded to Walmart on New Haven Road for a shoplifting complaint. During the course of this investigation, police reported, it was learned that the accused shoplifted approximately $200 worth of merchandise. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 14.

Jesus Alberto Velez, 37, of 1268 Baldwin St. Apt 1 North, Waterbury, was charged June 3 with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on June 3 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Naugatuck police responded to Walmart on New Haven Road for a shoplifting complaint. During the course of this investigation, police reported, it was learned that the accused shoplifted approximately $200 worth of merchandise. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 14.

Leopard Qato, 38, of 297 Hunters Mountain Road, Naugatuck, was charged June 4 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on June 4 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Naugatuck police were conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the area of the Salem Bridge on Route 63. Police reported the accused had entered the checkpoint and officers observed bloodshot eyes and the odor of alcoholic beverage on the accused’s breath. Police reported the accused was requested to submit to standardized field sobriety test, which he did not pass. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 12.

Marc Kinsella, 41, of 21 Pond St. Apt. basement, Naugatuck, was charged June 4 with second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on June 4 the accused turned himself in on an active failure to appear (PRAWN) arrest warrant. The accused released on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 4.

Karen Del Tandazo, 36, of 48 Craftwood Road 2a, Waterbury, was charged June 5 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and failure to drive in proper lane.

Police reported on June 5 at 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to Porter Avenue for a one-car motor vehicle collision. Through the investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused was operating under the influence. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court on July 14.

Joshua Gordon Laverty, 20, of 2 Harvest Lane, Naugatuck, was charged June 5 with reckless driving, first-degree reckless endangerment and engaging police in pursuit.

Police reported on June 5 officers observed a vehicle driving reckless by passing vehicles in a no pass zone and traveling at a high rate of speed. Police reported officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed and did not obey officers’ signal. Through further investigation, police reported, officers determined who the driver was. The accused turned himself in shortly after. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 15.

William Lee Hudson, 44, of 95 Beacon Manor Road, Naugatuck, was charged June 5 with first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police reported on June 5 at approximately 10 a.m. the accused turned himself in on an active arrest warrant. Police reported this arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred on May 14, 2021, where the accused was intoxicated while in possession of a firearm. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 28.

Jesse Stankey, 39, of 416 East Waterbury Road, Naugatuck, was charged June 5 with improper use of marker, license or registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating/towing unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension-alcohol and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on June 5 at 7:49 p.m. officers conducted a motor vehicle stop as a result of traffic violations. Through further investigation, police reported, officers determined the accused to be operating under the influence. The accused was held on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 7.

Barry T. Mason, 50, of 570 South Main St. 3Fl., Naugatuck, was charged June 6 with reckless driving, no passing zone, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and engaging police in pursuit.

Police reported on June 6 Shelton police detained the accused on an active arrest warrant out of Naugatuck. Police reported the warrant stemmed from an incident where the accused shoplifted from Walmart and engaged officers in a pursuit. The accused was transported to Naugatuck Police Department. The accused was released after posting a $1,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on July 21.

Alessia Janae Palermo, 18, of 129 Lewis St. Apt. 13, Naugatuck, was charged June 6 with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on June 6 at 2:21 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence for a domestic incident. Through investigation, police reported, the accused was found to have broken belongings inside of the home. Police reported the accused was also found to have assaulted a victim and during the assault kicked the victim in the head while she was laying on the ground. The accused was held on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 7.

Joshua C. Dickens, 30, of 313 Orange St., Springfield, Mass., was charged June 6 with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on June 6 at 2:57 p.m. the Naugatuck Police Department was made aware of an assault that occurred involving the accused. Police reported the accused got into an argument with the victim which escalated to the point that the accused began hitting the victim with a broom. The accused was held on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 7.