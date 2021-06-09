Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

John Chacho, 29, of 182 North Main St., Naugatuck, was charged May 13 with second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on May 13 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant, which stemmed from an incident in with the accused got into an altercation with the victim and struck the victim causing minor injuries. The accused was released on a $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 14.

Lindsay Anne Andrews, 33, 39 Ridge Road Unit 3, Naugatuck, was charged May 13 with risk of injury to child, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.

Police reported on May 13 officers were dispatched to the area where the accused resides on an ongoing neighbor dispute. Police repoerted it was determined during the investigation that the accused was harassing children and was intoxicated. Police reported the accused was uncooperative and continued to yell at, harass, threaten and intimidate the children and neighbors on scene. The accused was released on $2,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 7.

Amanda Marie Dunlap, 34, of 49 Lewis Circle, Naugatuck, was charged May 13 with fourth-degree larceny and third-degree identity theft.

Police reported on May 13 the accused was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant for an incident where the accused used the victim’s identity to steal the victim’s stimulus checks. The accused was released on a $2,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Nancy Stokes, 68, of 128 Avon Ave., Waterbury, was charged May 14 with conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, second-degree identity theft and criminal impersonation.

Police reported on May 14 the accused turned herself in on an active arrest warrant. The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 14.

Jovanna Lee Aquino, 31, of 22 Boxwood Court, Waterbury, was charged May 14 with improper use of marker, license or registration, failure to displays plates/inserts, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis.

Police reported on May 14 an officer conducted a motor vehicle investigation. During the course of the investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused was found to be in possession of several different types of narcotics. The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 7.

Mark Oladapo, 19, of 43 Moorland Ave., Waterbury, was charged May 14 with operating a drug factory, conspiracy to commit operation of a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to sell, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance.

Tyler Jordan Murtishi, 20, of 43 Moorland Ave., Waterbury, was charged May 14 with operating a drug factory, conspiracy to commit operation of a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to sell, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance.

Alexx Joshua Pitt, 19, of 177 Cliff St., Naugatuck, was charged May 14 with throw objects at motor vehicle, improper parking, second-degree harassment and illegal operation of motor vehicle-harassment/intimidation.

Police reported on May 14 officers were dispatched to the area of Rubber Avenue for a suspicious motor vehicle. After investigation, police reported, it was revealed the accused got into a road rage incident. Police reported it was later determined the accused was blocking the roadway, throwing and yelling obscenities out the window. The accused was released on a $3,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 7.

Janeliz Iveliz Cruz, 24, of 259 Frost Road Apt. 2, Waterbury, was charged May 15 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on May 15 at 11:10 p.m. officers responded to Wal-Mart for a shoplifting incident. Through investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused shoplifted $280.23 worth of merchandise. The suspect was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 24.

Katherine Miller, 33, of 249 Thomaston Ave., Waterbury, was charged May 17 with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police reported on May 17 at 5 p.m. officers responded to Family Dollar for a shoplifting incident. Through investigation, police reported, it was determined that two accused were involved in a shoplifting of $33 worth of merchandise. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 14.

Khristina Erin Fortunato, 44, of 79 Park Ave. Apt. 305, Danbury, was charged May 17 with possession of drug paraphernalia, sixth-degree larceny, improper use of marker, license or registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance and operating/towing an unregistered motor vehicle.

Police reported on May 17 at 5 p.m. officers responded to Family Dollar for a shoplifting incident. Through investigation, police reported, it was determined that two accused were involved in a shoplifting of $33 worth of merchandise. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 14.

Benjamin Cruz, 42, of 82 Harris Circle Apt. 1A, Waterbury, was charged May 18 with second-degree breach of peace and violation of protective order.

Police reported on May 5 at approximately 12 a.m. the accused was apprehended in Waterbury after a motor vehicle stop was conducted. Waterbury police discovered an active arrest warrant from the Naugatuck Police Department for the accused.

Naugatuck police then took custody of the accused and his warrant was successfully served. The accused was released on a $10,000 cash/surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 18.

Lehman Blackmon, 43, of 30 Ann St., New Haven, was charged May 18 with third-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny and third-degree robbery.

Police reported on May 18 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant at Waterbury Superior Court. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused stole items from the victim on Sept. 4, 2020. The accused was held on a $50,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 18.

James Loughlin, 58, of 784 Andrew Mountain Road, Naugatuck, was charged May 18 with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree larceny.

Police reported on May 18 the accused was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant following a motor vehicle investigation. Police reported the warrant stemmed from an incident when the accused took items that did not belong to him. The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 14.

Peter Mariano, 60, of 500 Hillside Ave., Naugatuck, was charged May 18 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on May 18 at approximately 9 p.m. officers were dispatched to the D&D Liquors parking lot in response to a medical call. Upon arrival, police reported, officers observed the accused driving away from the scene. Police reported a motor vehicle stop was conducted, where it was determined that the accused was intoxicated. The accused was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 7.

Daniel A. Hernandez, 46, of 83 Carroll St., Naugatuck, was charged May 19 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 19 at approximately 4:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to an address in Naugatuck for a reported domestic assault. Police reported callers reported the accused was chasing a male with a knife. Upon officers’ arrival, police reported, the knife was located on the accused. Police reported the accused was placed under arrest in which narcotics were located on the accused. The accused was held on a $7,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 20.

Daron Mckoy, 24, of 20 Bennett Ave., Waterbury, was charged May 19 with second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on May 19 at approximately 5:06 p.m. the accused was arrested on an active PRAWN arrest warrant. The accused was released on a court-set $5,000 cash/surety bond and scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on July 14.

Maria Elizabeth Crean, 23, of 26 Stoneybrook Road, Naugatuck, was charged May 19 with reckless driving and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on May 19 the accused was stopped on Platts Mill Road after being observed by an officer driving recklessly. Police reported the accused was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at the Waterbury Superior Court on July 15.

Brianna Fekria Ahmed, 20, of 94 Edson Ave., Waterbury, was charged May 19 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on May 19 at 10:54 p.m. the accused was observed by Walmart loss prevention passing by all points of sales with $131 in merchandise without attempting to pay for the merchandise. Police reported the accused was stopped by loss prevention and police were called. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 14.

Gredaline George, 38, of 58 Green St., Waterbury, was charged May 20 with second-degree failure to appear, improper use of marker, license or registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating motor vehicle without license and operating/towing unregistered motor vehicle.

Police reported on May 20 at approximately 5:15 p.m. the accused was stopped for a motor investigation on Scott Street. Police reported the accused was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a misuse registration plate, no insurance and no operator’s license. Police reported the accused was found to have an active PRAWN warrant in her name for failure to appear. The accused was released on a $1,500 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on July 8.

Richard Geddes, 47, of 900 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, was charged May 20 with disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 20 at 9:56 p.m. officers responded to a domestic incident in which the accused dragged a victim down the stairs of an apartment. The accused was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 21.

Jayquan S. Bell, 31, of 55 Lilac St. Apt. 2, New Haven, was charged May 21 with second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on May 21 at approximately 12:48 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Meadow Street on report of a noise complaint of people arguing. Through the investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused had an active PRAWN arrest warrant. The accused was held on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 21.

Jack Balzano, 30, of 27 1 Coach Circle, Naugatuck, was charged May 22 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis, second-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, illegal use of payment card, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree robbery and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 22 at approximately 3:23 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a robbery. Police reported it was discovered through investigation that the accused was involved in a verbal dispute with the victim. Police reported the accused then took the victim’s keys, wallet and cell phone out of their hands. Police reported the accused then took the victim’s car. Police reported the accused was later found with the victim’s car in Waterbury, where he was arrested. The accused was held on a $150,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 24.

Imani Raijean Pickett, 23, of 200 Goffe St. Apt. 1, New Haven, was charged May 22 with sixth-degree larceny.

Police reported on May 22 at 7:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to Walmart, 1100 New Haven Road, on a report of a shoplifting from the store. Police reported loss prevention advised that they observed the accused illegally conceal $112.44 worth of merchandise and exit the store without paying for items. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 14.

Anthony R. Sullivan, 39, of 2743 East Main St., Waterbury, was charged May 22 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police reported on May 22 an officer conducted a motor vehicle investigation on Route 8 North. During the course of the investigation, police reported, it was determined the accused was in possession of narcotics. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 23.

Tiffani Snoe Servidas, 31, of 46 6 Bridge St., Naugatuck, was charged May 22 with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.

Police reported on May 22 an officer conducted a motor vehicle investigation on Route 8 North. Police reported the accused was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 24.

Jack Balzano, 30, 27 1 Coach Circle, Naugatuck, was charged May 22 with third-degree larceny and second-degree criminal trover.

Police reported on May 22 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident that occurred on May 7, 2021, where the accused stole the victim’s vehicle and damaged it. The accused was held on a court-set $10,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 24.

Karen Pacowta-Bittar, 57, of 53 Conrad St. 34f, Naugatuck, was charged May 23 with second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on May 23 at approximately 3:14 p.m. officers responded to a residence on a report of a disorderly conduct complaint. Police reported it was discovered through the investigation that the accused was yelling out sexual terms and racial slurs. The accused was released on a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Sharon Long, 77, of 104 Village Circle, Naugatuck, was charged May 23 with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Police reported on May 23 at 6:50 p.m. officers responded to a physical domestic disturbance. Police reported the accused punched a victim in the eye after the two got into an argument. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 24.