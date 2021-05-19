Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:

Nelly Rosado, 52, of 343 Piedmont St., Waterbury, was charged May 3 with sixth-degree larceny, illegal use of payment card, receipt from illegal use of credit card and fraudulent use of auto teller.

Police reported on May 3 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused used the victim’s debit card to acquire funds from the victim’s bank account. The accused was held on a $25,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on May 3.

Bradley A. Zittell, 38, of 192 Skokorat Road, Beacon Falls, was charged May 3 with violation of probation.

Police reported on May 3 the accused was arrested on a probation violation. The accused was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Patrick Labaze, 33, of 8 Tod Road, Norwalk, was charged May 3 with fourth-degree sexual assault.

Police reported on May 3 the accused turned himself in on an active arrest warrant. Police reported the warrant was from a sexual assault incident from Naugatuck on April 6, 2021, in which the accused allegedly touched a female in an unwanted sexual manner. The accused was released on a $15,000 surety bond to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Karen Pacowta-Bittar, 56, of 53 Conrad St. Apt. 34f, Naugatuck, was charged May 4 with second-degree breach of peace, second-degree reckless endangerment and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on May 4 the accused was observed operating a vehicle on the grass of an apartment complex at 53 Conrad St. and almost struck a resident. Through the course of the investigation, police reported, it was determined that the accused was intoxicated. The accused was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Heather Ann Huntley, 33, of 15 George St., East Haven, was charged May 4 with two counts of second-degree failure to appear.

Police reported on May 4 the accused was arrested on active PRAWN warrants. The warrants were for incidents where the accused failed to appear in court. The accused was released on bonds totaling $2,000 and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Melissa Hernandez, 31, of 49 5th St., Bridgeport, was charged May 5 with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree breach of peace.

Police reported on May 5 at 3:53 a.m. Naugatuck police responded to 83 Prospect St. for a report of a motor vehicle continuously honking the horn in front of the building. Police reported the accused was also banging on the front entry door to the complex and “going crazy” as described by witnesses. The accused was located a short distance from the apartment complex. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 7.

William Feliciano, 26, of 430 Barnum Ave. Apt. 1, Bridgeport, was charged May 5 with third-degree larceny, illegal operation of motor vehicle without tint inspection, operating/towing unregistered motor vehicle, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance and improper use of marker, license or registration.

Police reported on May 5 at approximately 5:57 p.m. a motor vehicle stop was conducted on the accused. Police reported the accused was found to be operating an unregistered motor vehicle with improper registration plates. Through the investigation, police reported, it was determined the vehicle was reported stolen out of East Hartford. The accused was released on a $5,000 surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 30.

Sabrina Gomez, 22, of 177 Bemis St., Plymouth, was charged May 5 with evading responsibility-injury/property damage, failure to drive in proper lane, unsafe backing, drive wrong way on one-way street and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on May 5 at approximately 10:49 p.m. officers were dispatched to Gorman Street on a report of an erratic driver who struck multiple vehicles. Upon arrival, police reported, multiple witnesses stated they observed a female driving on Gorman Street in reverse and hit a few vehicles. Police reported witnesses stated they observed the vehicle then pull into a driveway on Gorman Street and park. Police reported officers located the accused who stated she just got to her friend’s house. Police reported the accused admitted to striking a wall but said she never hit any vehicles. Through the investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be intoxicated. The accused was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on July 1.

Stephen Christopher Mclay, 34, of 110 Peck Lane, Bristol, was charged May 5 with possession of controlled substance or more than half ounce of cannabis and illegal operation of motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Police reported on May 5 an officer was dispatched to Maple Street in front of the Naugatuck Pharmacy for a report of two people unresponsive inside a running vehicle. Upon officers’ arrival, police reported, it appeared the people were under the influence of narcotics and alcohol. Through investigation, police reported, the accused was found to be in possession of narcotics, and operating a vehicle under the influence. The accused was released on a $1,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on July 7.